Samsung’s big update for smartwatches is now rolling out to some models

The first One UI 8 Watch beta update is now making its way to Samsung’s latest smartwatches in the US.

Samsung Software updates Galaxy Watch
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 | Image credit: PhoneArena
Samsung revealed at the beginning of the month that later in June the first One UI 8 beta will make its way to some of its Galaxy Watch models. With just one day before the end of the month, Samsung has decided to start rolling out the first major One UI 8 beta build to its latest smartwatches, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

This is a consistent update that weighs in at nearly 1.9 GB and includes the May 2025 security patch. If you live in the US, the One UI 8 Watch beta update is only available for the Bluetooth versions of Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, as well as for T-Mobile’s LTE variants.

Do you plan to enroll in the beta program to check out One UI 8 Watch beta?

Vote View Result


Those who own either of the two Galaxy Watch models and live in the US or South Korea are the only once invited to participate in the One UI 8 Watch beta program for the time being.

According to the changelog posted by a Galaxy Watch user on reddit, One UI 8 Watch “makes it even easier to get things done and stay connected from your wrist.” Perusing the very long changelog, it’s pretty clear that One UI 8 Watch brings a lot of changes such as new gestures, new charging effects, smarter notification settings, and more advanced health features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra | Image credit: PhoneArena

We expect more Galaxy Watch models to join the One UI 8 Watch beta since Samsung has already announced which models are eligible for this very important update.


There is some bad news too for those who own much older Galaxy Watch models. Samsung said that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will not qualify for the One UI 8 beta program, which suggests that these older smartwatches won’t get the update when it’s ready for primetime.

If you own one of the Galaxy Watch models listed above, you can sign up for the One UI 8 Watch beta via the Samsung Member app. A final version of One UI 8 Watch is probably months away, but if you want to check the update ahead of its release, that’s the way to do it.

Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
