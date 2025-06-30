Google quietly releases minimalist Calendar app for Apple Watch

Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

In a surprising move, Google has quietly released a dedicated Apple Watch app for Google Calendar. The app, included with version 25.24.1 of the iPhone app, offers basic functionality and joins only three other Google services currently available on watchOS: Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Google Keep.

A simple approach for watchOS



The Google Calendar Apple Watch app is pretty simple. It displays a week’s worth of scheduled events and Google Tasks in a clean, list-based format. Users can view color-coded cards for each appointment, complete with the event time, title, and location.

Tapping on an entry reveals more details, but any interaction beyond that such as editing or creating new events requires opening the full Calendar app on a paired iPhone.

The experience mirrors what Google offers on Wear OS devices. It’s more of a glanceable utility than a full-featured productivity tool, and there are no signs that Google plans to expand its functionality beyond the basics.

Complications and Smart Stack integration



Despite its limitations, Google has added two useful complications to make the app feel more native on Apple Watch. The first, labeled “What’s next,” is available in both circular and rectangular formats and displays your upcoming appointment. It’s also integrated into the watchOS 10 Smart Stack. Tapping this complication launches the app directly to event details.

The second complication is a simple circular widget that shows today’s date. It also acts as a shortcut to launch the app.

A rare commitment to Apple Watch


Google has long been cautious when it comes to supporting Apple Watch. Beyond Maps and YouTube Music, its existing apps haven’t seen frequent updates, and Google Keep, for example, still lacks many modern watchOS features. That makes the addition of Google Calendar all the more notable.

Still, while it’s good to see another Google service make its way to the Apple Watch, the app’s barebones approach means it might not replace the iPhone app anytime soon for users.

Whether this signals a renewed interest in Apple Watch support or is just a one-off convenience update remains to be seen.

Aleksandar Anastasov
