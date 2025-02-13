Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

If this is the actual iPhone 17 design, Pixel will be done for

Apple Camera iPhone
iPhone 17 camera bar
iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9. | Image Credits - PhoneArena

Apple might not be the most innovative company any longer but it's certainly good at putting its spin on things and making them better. The company is expected to take inspiration from Google's Pixel phones for its upcoming lineup, and judging by a new iPhone 17 leak, the Cupertino giant's version might be better.

Various rumors have suggested that the iPhone 17 may feature a horizontal camera bar, which is a hallmark of Pixel phones. We have seen various renders depicting the design. A new concept image has now been shared by leaker Majin Bu, who has a history of both hits and misses with rumors.



The image they have posted showcases one of the designs that Apple might be considering for the base iPhone 17 model.



The rumored iPhone Air is also expected to have a horizontal camera strip and a previously leaked prototype image suggests it will have a thin bar with one camera.

The base model, on the other hand, will have two cameras and a wider camera bar. As was suggested earlier, the ultra-wide camera, which is smaller than the main camera, will be placed in the middle to avoid interference with the Face ID system.

At this stage, these are just rumors, but with so many reports claiming that the current triangular arrangement is on its way out, there has got to be some semblance of truth to these leaks.

One possible scenario is that only the base and the Air models will feature the new design, while the Pros will continue to have the same stovetop camera bump as the iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is additionally also rumored to feature a smaller Dynamic Island. The Pro models may ditch titanium for aluminum sides. Apple may also be considering changes to the rear design and the contour of the phones.

If even half of these rumors prove to be true, iPhones may become exciting again. While it wasn't just the Pixel's camera bar design that made it outshine other top phones, it certainly helped the series stand out and if today's leak materializes, many people may upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 17 for the aesthetics alone. This could spell trouble for Google, as stats hint that the Pixel and iPhone gain market share at each other's expense
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
One UI 7.0: Samsung's Sally Sheds Light on AI Features and Development Process
Galaxy S25 camera is spoiling beautiful photos and it's driving users crazy
Oneplus open 2 delayed: Company confirms no foldable phone in 2025
Samsung's first tri-fold device could have one big thing in common with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Here's how to get one of the hottest Android flagships for hundreds of dollars less – if you're willing to take the risk
Apple's latest "smaller" announcement could actually be its new big cash cow
