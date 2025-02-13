If this is the actual iPhone 17 design, Pixel will be done for
Apple might not be the most innovative company any longer but it's certainly good at putting its spin on things and making them better. The company is expected to take inspiration from Google's Pixel phones for its upcoming lineup, and judging by a new iPhone 17 leak, the Cupertino giant's version might be better.
Various rumors have suggested that the iPhone 17 may feature a horizontal camera bar, which is a hallmark of Pixel phones. We have seen various renders depicting the design. A new concept image has now been shared by leaker Majin Bu, who has a history of both hits and misses with rumors.
Leaker shares the latest update on the iPhone 17's design.
The image they have posted showcases one of the designs that Apple might be considering for the base iPhone 17 model.
Apple is said to be considering this design for the iPhone 17. | Image Credit - Majin Bu
The rumored iPhone Air is also expected to have a horizontal camera strip and a previously leaked prototype image suggests it will have a thin bar with one camera.
The base model, on the other hand, will have two cameras and a wider camera bar. As was suggested earlier, the ultra-wide camera, which is smaller than the main camera, will be placed in the middle to avoid interference with the Face ID system.
At this stage, these are just rumors, but with so many reports claiming that the current triangular arrangement is on its way out, there has got to be some semblance of truth to these leaks.
One possible scenario is that only the base and the Air models will feature the new design, while the Pros will continue to have the same stovetop camera bump as the iPhone 16 Pro.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is additionally also rumored to feature a smaller Dynamic Island. The Pro models may ditch titanium for aluminum sides. Apple may also be considering changes to the rear design and the contour of the phones.
If even half of these rumors prove to be true, iPhones may become exciting again. While it wasn't just the Pixel's camera bar design that made it outshine other top phones, it certainly helped the series stand out and if today's leak materializes, many people may upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 17 for the aesthetics alone. This could spell trouble for Google, as stats hint that the Pixel and iPhone gain market share at each other's expense.
