How to log out of Facebook remotely from anywhere and on any device

“with roughly 2.89 billion monthly active users as of the second quarter of 2021, Facebook is the biggest social network worldwide.”



How to log out of Facebook remotely on a desktop PC Open Facebook in your internet browser. Click on the Arrow icon next to the notification bell at the top right corner of the interface Chose Settings & Privacy from the drop-down menu Then click on Setting in the next menu Click Security and Login in the left panel (second option under General) Scroll down to a section labeled “Where you're logged in” You can click on the See more arrow if there are too many devices In the bottom right corner, you will see an option to Log out of all sessions You can alternatively click on each device on the list (the three dots) and choose to log out (Not you?)

Similar functionality is available on mobile devices as well, and the process is even easier. Here’s how to do it: Similar functionality is available on mobile devices as well, and the process is even easier. Here’s how to do it:



How to log out of Facebook remotely on the mobile app Open the Facebook app on your phone. If you’re on an iPhone, tap the bottom right Menu icon If you’re using Android, it’s located in the top right corner Select the Gear icon (Settings) Tap on the Password and Security option Scroll down to find the same section titled "Where you’re logged in" You can tap on each individual device on the list and choose to Log out or Secure your account Alternatively, you can tap on See All , and choose Log out of all sessions

That’s it! You’re done, your Facebook chats, pictures, and videos are safe now, and no one will find out about that bachelor party back in 2015. It’s also a good idea to review the logged devices from time to time, just to make sure you’re not logged in somewhere else without knowing, and also you could potentially catch scammers, frauds, and hackers trying to steal your account. That’s it! You’re done, your Facebook chats, pictures, and videos are safe now, and no one will find out about that bachelor party back in 2015. It’s also a good idea to review the logged devices from time to time, just to make sure you’re not logged in somewhere else without knowing, and also you could potentially catch scammers, frauds, and hackers trying to steal your account.





You may also find interesting:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

There’s no way around it - you just have to be on social media for your existence to be recognized nowadays. Joking aside, Facebook remains one of the most popular social networks out there, despite all controversies in the past few years. According to Statista,If you use a smartphone or a computer, chances are you’re on Facebook. Now, let’s say you’re at a party and want to show something from your Facebook profile on the host’s PC, or you logged in at the library but then left without logging out. There are many situations where you would want to be able to log out of Facebook remotely from any device and on any device.Well, there is such a functionality, and it has been around for years. Here’s how it works both on desktop and on mobile.