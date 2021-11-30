How to use Google Pixel safety features

Jump to section:

Google Pixel safety features at a glance

Emergency SOS

Car crash detection

Emergency sharing

Safety check

Crisis alerts

How to set up Emergency SOS on Google Pixel

Google Pixel automatically initiates a call to emergency services

Google Pixel uses Emergency sharing to notify your emergency contacts of your location

Google Pixel starts a video recording that’s automatically uploaded to the cloud

Now let’s set up the feature step by step.

3. Tap on “Get Started”

4. The next screen shows you all the options and how the feature works, tap “Start Setup"

5. On the next screen, you can choose if you want to play a countdown alarm (to draw attention and get help), or don’t play it in case you’re in a situation where drawing attention can be dangerous. You can also test the alarm sound.



When you hit next you’ll see all the emergency SOS options and you can set them up one by one (or skip some of them).

Call emergency services Tap Start

Review the Emergency services number (and change it if necessary)

Share info with emergency contacts Tap Start setup Add emergency contacts

Tap Next

You can choose to share your location in Maps Proceed to Google Maps Open Settings

Switch location permissions to “Allow all the time” Hit back Tap on the “Go to personal Safety” button to go back

Now you have successfully activated emergency location sharing in Maps

Tap “Done”

Record a video Tap on “Start setup” The next screen shows you information about various parameters of the feature - you can record up to 45 minutes, the average size is about 10MB per minute, and there’s automatic backup functionality.

Tap on the “Turn on” button You’ll be prompted to Allow Personal Safety to take pictures and record videos

On the next screen, you can choose if you want to share the recorded video automatically or share it manually afterward

Hit “Next” You’re all set! Emergency SOS is ready!

How to activate Car crash detection on Google Pixel





This is one of the most useful features in the safety suite. If you happen to be in a car accident your Google Pixel will automatically detect it and ask you if you're okay. If you're unable to respond, the phone will call emergency services for you. If you answer that you're okay, the app will ask you about the severity of the crash and alert the authorities. Here's how to activate the feature:





1. Open the Safety app on your Pixel

2. Tap on Settings (the cogwheel on the upper left corner)

3. Scroll down and tap on Car crash detection

4. Use the toggle switch to activate the feature (if it's available in your country).





This feature uses your location, motion sensors, and ambient audio to determine whether or not a crash has occurred.





How to set up and activate Emergency sharing on Google Pixel





Emergency sharing allows you to send an alert to your emergency contacts in the form of a message you can type on the spot. Let's say you fell down a flight of stairs - you can use the feature to send a message to your contacts fast. Or you happen to witness a robbery or another difficult or dangerous situation. You can send a quick message explaining what's going on and then choose to call 911. Here's how to set up the feature:





1. Open the Safety app on your Pixel

2. Go to Settings (the cogwheel on the upper left corner)

3. Tap on "Emergency sharing"

4. Tap in Emergency contacts to review/add contacts

5. Add what you share in an emergency:

Share when you make a call

Share when you make an emergency call

Notify your emergency contacts when your battery is below 15%

Share your current location with emergency contacts – this option is currently grayed out and locked in as active





To activate the feature, go to the Safety app and tap on the big red "Emergency sharing" button.

You can type the reason for the emergency and start the feature.





How to set up and activate Safety check on Google Pixel





Safety check is a preemptive feature that you activate before you go on doing something potentially dangerous. Let's say you've decided to walk home at 2 a.m. from that crazy party. You activate Safety check, choose the "Walking alone" option and set up a 1 hour time limit. After the time runs out, your Pixel will ask you if you're okay. If you don't respond the phone will automatically start the Emergency Sharing option.





The feature is extremely easy to set up and use. Just open the Safety app and tap on the orange "Safety check" button.

Choose a specific reason for the safety check (you can write your own too) and a duration (from 15 minutes up to 8 hours).





While the Safety check is active, the home screen of the Safety app will show the time until check-in, your emergency contact, and also gives some quick options at the bottom to either start Emergency sharing or call emergency services.





How to set up and view Crisis alerts on Google Pixel

To turn on Crisis alerts, open the Safety app on your Pixel device. Go to settings (cog in the top left). Tap on “Detection and alerts” and then Crisis alerts. Go ahead and tap it to access the options page. There is only one option on this page, and that’s whether you want Crisis alerts active or not.



This feature will use your location to determine if there's a crisis or emergency nearby and feed you alerts and notifications. Let's say you take a trip to Thailand but there's massive flooding in the area you're going to.

