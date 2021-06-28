Poll: How much storage do you need on a phone?

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Polls

Mariyan Slavov
By
Jun 28, 2021, 4:09 AM
2
With the microSD card slot slowly becoming extinct, phones have to rely solely on their internal memory to store your precious pictures and videos. Granted, you have the option to upload or back everything up in the cloud but many people still prefer to have all these files stored on their phone.

If we take a look at how base storage has evolved over the years, we’ll find that we’ve reached something of a plateau. Even though Samsung briefly offered a 1TB phone back in 2019, most modern flagships top at 512GB, and some of them even start at 64GB (looking at you, Apple).

So, today we want to ask you: How much storage do you need and use on your phone? Different people have different storage needs, obviously - I’ve been using a 128GB phone for three years now, and it’s still half empty but my 4K-video-loving colleagues struggle with everything below the 256GB mark.

How much storage do you need on a phone?

Let’s assume, for the sake of this poll, that you don’t have the option to expand the storage via a microSD card. Vote and let us know how much is enough for you. The poll will stay up until Wednesday. Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. Happy voting!

