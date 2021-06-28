Poll: How much storage do you need on a phone?2
If we take a look at how base storage has evolved over the years, we’ll find that we’ve reached something of a plateau. Even though Samsung briefly offered a 1TB phone back in 2019, most modern flagships top at 512GB, and some of them even start at 64GB (looking at you, Apple).
Let’s assume, for the sake of this poll, that you don’t have the option to expand the storage via a microSD card. Vote and let us know how much is enough for you. The poll will stay up until Wednesday. Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. Happy voting!