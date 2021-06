Poll: How much storage do you need on a phone?

How much storage do you need on a phone? 64GB works for me 128GB and not a byte less 256GB should be enough 512GB because I don't like storage anxiety 1TB and up - I want it all and I want it now! 64GB works for me 14.44% 128GB and not a byte less 34.44% 256GB should be enough 31.11% 512GB because I don't like storage anxiety 11.11% 1TB and up - I want it all and I want it now! 8.89%



Let’s assume, for the sake of this poll, that you don’t have the option to expand the storage via a microSD card. Vote and let us know how much is enough for you. The poll will stay up until Wednesday. Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. Happy voting! Let’s assume, for the sake of this poll, that you don’t have the option to expand the storage via a microSD card. Vote and let us know how much is enough for you. The poll will stay up until Wednesday. Leave your thoughts in the comment section below. Happy voting!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



With the microSD card slot slowly becoming extinct , phones have to rely solely on their internal memory to store your precious pictures and videos. Granted, you have the option to upload or back everything up in the cloud but many people still prefer to have all these files stored on their phone.If we take a look at how base storage has evolved over the years, we’ll find that we’ve reached something of a plateau. Even though Samsung briefly offered a 1TB phone back in 2019, most modern flagships top at 512GB, and some of them even start at 64GB (looking at you, Apple).So, today we want to ask you: How much storage do you need and use on your phone? Different people have different storage needs, obviously - I’ve been using a 128GB phone for three years now, and it’s still half empty but my 4K-video-loving colleagues struggle with everything below the 256GB mark.