HTC reports sixth straight quarterly loss as smartphone woes continue
On the upside, HTC says its gross margin grew by 2.6% to 22.9%, the seventh consecutive quarterly growth since the final quarter of 2017. Additionally, the brand’s losses marked a noticeably year-on-year improvement when compared to the NT$ 2.62 billion figure it posted twelve months earlier.
The brand highlighted its ongoing commitment to VR devices and the dedicated HTC 5G Hub mobile hotspot that’s available to purchase through Sprint. It didn’t go into detail about the performance of its smartphone business, despite launching a few budget devices recently, but is betting heavily on the division’s eventual revival.
New CEO Yves Maitre revealed in September that HTC is planning a comeback in the high-end smartphone segment. An exact timeline hasn’t yet been provided – the company said it’d happen when the time is right – but it’s expected to involve a flagship device that’ll support 5G networks.
