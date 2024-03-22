Google's superb Pixel 7 Pro is on super clearance at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro is worth a look. One of the best things about new phones is that they make older phones cheaper. While it feels just like yesterday when the Pixel 7 Pro was announced, it's now a little over a year old. It's still modern by 2024 standards and also, thanks to Amazon, cheap by 2024 standards. So if you want a new slab to stare at all day, theis worth a look.





If you are in the market for a new high-end phone, you'll have to spend a minimum of $999 to get your hands on one of Apple, Samsung, and Google's latest flagships. But if the only reason you want a flagship is that you desire lag-free performance, incredible cameras, and slick design, the Pixel 7 Pro will serve you about as well, and that too at hundreds of dollars less.





Pixel 7 Pro 256GB 6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Google Tensor G2 chip | 50MP +12MP + 48MP 5x cameras | 5,000mAh battery $369 off (37%) Buy at Amazon





The 256GB variant of the Pixel 7 Pro retails for $999 but Amazon has knocked the price down by $369. This is a new Amazon low and is a great price for anyone who wants a brilliant phone but doesn't have flagship money.





The device has a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on the made-from-scratch Google Tensor G2 chip and is abundantly fast for the most demanding of users, as long as they aren't hardcore gamers.





That's not to say it can't handle heavy games reasonably well. It most certainly can, but if gaming is a priority, you might want to look around some more.





the phone's triple camera array takes detailed images that can rival many of the phones that were released after it. So while it's no longer best camera phone, it's still pretty damn good, especially considering the new lower price.




