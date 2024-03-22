Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google's superb Pixel 7 Pro is on super clearance at Amazon

Android Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's superb Pixel 7 Pro is on super clearance at Amazon
One of the best things about new phones is that they make older phones cheaper. While it feels just like yesterday when the Pixel 7 Pro was announced, it's now a little over a year old. It's still modern by 2024 standards and also, thanks to Amazon, cheap by 2024 standards. So if you want a new slab to stare at all day, the Pixel 7 Pro is worth a look.

If you are in the market for a new high-end phone, you'll have to spend a minimum of $999 to get your hands on one of Apple, Samsung, and Google's latest flagships. But if the only reason you want a flagship is that you desire lag-free performance, incredible cameras, and slick design, the Pixel 7 Pro will serve you about as well, and that too at hundreds of dollars less. 

Pixel 7 Pro 256GB

6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Google Tensor G2 chip | 50MP +12MP + 48MP 5x cameras | 5,000mAh battery
$369 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

The 256GB variant of the Pixel 7 Pro retails for $999 but Amazon has knocked the price down by $369. This is a new Amazon low and is a great price for anyone who wants a brilliant phone but doesn't have flagship money.

The device has a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on the made-from-scratch Google Tensor G2 chip and is abundantly fast for the most demanding of users, as long as they aren't hardcore gamers. 

That's not to say it can't handle heavy games reasonably well. It most certainly can, but if gaming is a priority, you might want to look around some more.

The phone's triple camera array takes detailed images that can rival many of the phones that were released after it. So while it's no longer the best camera phone, it's still pretty damn good, especially considering the new lower price.

Most importantly, it's a superintelligent phone and gets better with time. Since the phone relies more on the strength of Google's software than the hardware, the Pixel 7 Pro improves with time. Not only does it receive new features multiple times a year, but different components, such as the battery, observe your behavior and optimize themselves accordingly.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might receive another big camera update soon
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might receive another big camera update soon
What could go wrong for the 71 million AT&T users whose data leaked (and how to take precautions)
What could go wrong for the 71 million AT&T users whose data leaked (and how to take precautions)
Lionel Messi offers 1 month free trial of MLS Season Pass for a limited time
Lionel Messi offers 1 month free trial of MLS Season Pass for a limited time
The Galaxy S24’s camera technology: a closer look
The Galaxy S24’s camera technology: a closer look
These Dabbsson power stations have dropped to their best price ever through Amazon's ultra-rare deal
These Dabbsson power stations have dropped to their best price ever through Amazon's ultra-rare deal
Fitbit to revamp sleep stats page with a modern, user-friendly interface
Fitbit to revamp sleep stats page with a modern, user-friendly interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless