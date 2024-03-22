Up Next:
Google's superb Pixel 7 Pro is on super clearance at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the best things about new phones is that they make older phones cheaper. While it feels just like yesterday when the Pixel 7 Pro was announced, it's now a little over a year old. It's still modern by 2024 standards and also, thanks to Amazon, cheap by 2024 standards. So if you want a new slab to stare at all day, the Pixel 7 Pro is worth a look.
If you are in the market for a new high-end phone, you'll have to spend a minimum of $999 to get your hands on one of Apple, Samsung, and Google's latest flagships. But if the only reason you want a flagship is that you desire lag-free performance, incredible cameras, and slick design, the Pixel 7 Pro will serve you about as well, and that too at hundreds of dollars less.
The 256GB variant of the Pixel 7 Pro retails for $999 but Amazon has knocked the price down by $369. This is a new Amazon low and is a great price for anyone who wants a brilliant phone but doesn't have flagship money.
The device has a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on the made-from-scratch Google Tensor G2 chip and is abundantly fast for the most demanding of users, as long as they aren't hardcore gamers.
That's not to say it can't handle heavy games reasonably well. It most certainly can, but if gaming is a priority, you might want to look around some more.
The phone's triple camera array takes detailed images that can rival many of the phones that were released after it. So while it's no longer the best camera phone, it's still pretty damn good, especially considering the new lower price.
Most importantly, it's a superintelligent phone and gets better with time. Since the phone relies more on the strength of Google's software than the hardware, the Pixel 7 Pro improves with time. Not only does it receive new features multiple times a year, but different components, such as the battery, observe your behavior and optimize themselves accordingly.
Things that are NOT allowed: