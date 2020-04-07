Google tightens rules for approving COVID-19-related apps on the Play Store
"At Google Play, we take our responsibility to provide accurate and relevant information for our users very seriously. For that reason, we are currently only approving apps that reference COVID-19 or related terms in their store listing if the app is published, commissioned, or authorized by an official government entity or public health organization, and the app does not contain any monetization mechanisms such as ads, in-app products, or in-app donations. This includes references in places such as the app title, description, release notes, or screenshots."
Last month Google warned that app reviews might take longer than usual with quoted times "7 days or longer". In the current blog post, the company is confirming these delays due to "work disruptions as a result of changing business conditions.". Developers will also have the option to flag negative, one-star reviews if they feel the ratings are not related to the user experience.