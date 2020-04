Google tightens rules for approving COVID-19-related apps on the Play Store

"In these unprecedented times, Google Play's mission to support you, ensure your businesses continue to operate well, and help users get the content they need is more important than ever,"

"work disruptions as a result of changing business conditions.".

The current health situation is a crisis of global proportion, and people, authorities, and organizations over the world unite to fight the virus. However, there always are individuals who want to exploit even such a grim situation. Many tech companies vowed to fight COVID-19 misinformation, launching features like chatbots, hubs, and info centers. Now Google is taking yet another step in this direction with new rules for approving apps on the Play Store.wrote the company on its official blog . The most significant change is that Google will only approve COVID-19-related apps if a government or a health organization is backing them.Last month Google warned that app reviews might take longer than usual with quoted times "7 days or longer". In the current blog post, the company is confirming these delays due toDevelopers will also have the option to flag negative, one-star reviews if they feel the ratings are not related to the user experience.