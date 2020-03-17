Apps Google App review

Android app submission reviews may be delayed, Google warns

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 17, 2020, 10:38 AM
The steady flow of new Android apps may see a disruption as Google implements work schedule adjustments, Engadget reports. The company announced that developers may have to wait longer before their apps get reviewed and eventually published in the Google Play Store. This comes as a result of the difficult health situation globally, with many companies advising employees to work from home.

Two years ago, Google added a three-day buffer period for app reviews after a phishing attack and included an option for some apps to trigger a manual review, depending on the target audience and the specific user data being collected. Last year, the review policy was further updated, stating that a 7-day review period may apply in exceptional cases, and the current situation falls well under this label.

Here’s Google’s official statement: "Due to adjusted work schedules at this time, we are currently experiencing longer than usual review times. While the situation is currently evolving, app review times may fluctuate, and may take 7 days or longer."

It’s worth noting that already published apps may trigger a manual review when updated, but the exact criteria are not clear. Typically, software aimed at children will require a manual review but many apps in different categories can trigger one as well.

