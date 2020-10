Google Play Pass arrives in 24 new countries

What is Google Play Pass?

Basically, Google Play Pass is a subscription service that offers a pass to hundreds of games and apps without any ads or in-app purchases. This experience costs $4,99 per month and $29,99 per year ( 4,99 € per month and 29,99 € per year in Europe), and family managers can share access with up to 5 other family members.





What do you need?

Android version 4.4 and above.

Google Play Store app version 16.6.25 and above.

Valid payment method

Have the same billing country and Google Play country.

Use a Google account.

You can find detailed instructions on Google's official help page







More fun in more places! Google Play Pass is now available in 24 new countries! Say "yes" to hundreds of games and "no" to ads & in-app purchases. Get started: https://t.co/H6GOFinJrI #PlayPass pic.twitter.com/HffqPMmBtn — Google Play (@GooglePlay) October 1, 2020

Google announced the 24 new countries on Twitter earlier this week. They're all in Europe and will join Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, the UK, and the US on Twitter. Here’s the full list:



Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

Google Play Pass was off to a bumpy start when the service launched last year. Many saw it as a lazy response to Apple Arcade and criticized it for its lack of exclusive titles. Nevertheless, Google seems keen to keep on pushing the service forward. The company has expanded the Play Pass portfolio to 500+ titles during the past year. Now the premium subscription service is launching in 24 new countries.