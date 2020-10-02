Google Play Pass arrives in 24 new countries
What is Google Play Pass?
Basically, Google Play Pass is a subscription service that offers a pass to hundreds of games and apps without any ads or in-app purchases. This experience costs $4,99 per month and $29,99 per year (4,99 € per month and 29,99 € per year in Europe), and family managers can share access with up to 5 other family members.
What do you need?
- Android version 4.4 and above.
- Google Play Store app version 16.6.25 and above.
- Valid payment method
- Have the same billing country and Google Play country.
- Use a Google account.
You can find detailed instructions on Google's official help page.
The service is still rough around the edges and maybe you don’t need access to all 500+ games and apps, but there are some interesting ones that can justify the $5/month fee, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Titan Quest (yep, that one!), Terraria, LIMBO, Shadow Fight 2, and more.
Google announced the 24 new countries on Twitter earlier this week. They're all in Europe and will join Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, the UK, and the US on Twitter. Here’s the full list:
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
Greece
Hungary
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
Sweden
More fun in more places! Google Play Pass is now available in 24 new countries! Say "yes" to hundreds of games and "no" to ads & in-app purchases. Get started: https://t.co/H6GOFinJrI #PlayPass pic.twitter.com/HffqPMmBtn— Google Play (@GooglePlay) October 1, 2020
