Google Play Pass arrives in 24 new countries



What is Google Play Pass?

Basically, Google Play Pass is a subscription service that offers a pass to hundreds of games and apps without any ads or in-app purchases. This experience costs $4,99 per month and $29,99 per year ( 4,99 € per month and 29,99 € per year in Europe), and family managers can share access with up to 5 other family members.

More fun in more places! Google Play Pass is now available in 24 new countries! Say "yes" to hundreds of games and "no" to ads & in-app purchases. Get started: https://t.co/H6GOFinJrI #PlayPass pic.twitter.com/HffqPMmBtn — Google Play (@GooglePlay) October 1, 2020

The service is still rough around the edges and maybe you don’t need access to all 500+ games and apps, but there are some interesting ones that can justify the $5/month fee, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Titan Quest (yep, that one!), Terraria, LIMBO, Shadow Fight 2, and more.Google announced the 24 new countries on Twitter earlier this week. They're all in Europe and will join Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, the UK, and the US on Twitter. Here’s the full list:AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSlovakiaSloveniaSweden