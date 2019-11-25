Google Play Pass expands its catalog with 37 new apps and games
Take this month for example, Google has just announced that 37 apps and games are joining Play Pass. The new content added is mostly made out of games, but you'll find some interesting apps too. Keep in mind that these are either paid or ad-supported apps that you'll be able to use for free via Google Play Pass.
Now, as far as games go, here are all the new titles that you'll be getting this month: Animal Puzzles for Kids, Brain It On! - Physics Puzzles, Cytus II, Cut the Rope, Cut the Rope 2, Cut the Rope: Time Travel, Decipher: The Brain Game, Drive Simulator, Dumb Ways to Die 2, Jigsaw Puzzles, Jurassic World – Dinosaurs, Gem Miner 2, HEX, Infinity Loop, Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles, King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG, Little Panda Firemen, Little Panda's Jewel, My Very Hungry Caterpillar, Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles, Pics 2 Words, Pinball Flipper Classic 11in1, Power Girls Super City – Superhero, Sally's Law, StoryToys Rapunzel, Tempest: Pirate Action, Traffix, and What's inside the box?
Besides the 28 games listed above, Google Play Pass will give you access to these 9 apps: ArtFlow: Paint Draw Sketchbook, Cross DJ Pro – Mix your music, Diaro – Diary Journal Notes, Money Manager Expense & Budget, Mood Tracker, Pixel Art: Color by Number, Podcast Republic, Word Search, and Weather Kitty.
If you haven't yet subscribed to Google Play Pass and want to check out more about the premium service, you can find everything about it here.
