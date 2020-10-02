Which Pixel 5 color should you get?



The newly-announced Google Pixel 5 is a hot cake right out of the oven, coming to you 5G connectivity and impressive Pixel cameras, for the great price of $699. You might want to get your hands on one, and pre-orders are now open for you to do just that.





The Pixel 5 has a modern design and it’s a big phone with a 6-inch display, but it does not offer an enormous plethora of Pixel 5 colors. Google always brings us, however, some enjoyment with the colors on its Pixels: they are modern, kinda-nerdy, and have quite the fun names. The Pixel 5 comes in two color options: Just black and Sorta Sage. Which Pixel 5 color is going to fit you the best?





Google Pixel 5 Just Black





As the name suggests, the Pixel 5 in Just Black is simple. Simple, but definitely not boring, as this year Google is going for an interesting touch to the design. Rather than having an easily-breakable glass back, or a somehow-not-premium plastic back, the Pixel 5 comes with an aluminum back, covered by a super-thin layer of bio-resin, an ultrathin plastic.











The aluminum back gives a sturdy structure to the smartphone, while the covering on it gives a pleasant matte-finish on the back. The black color nicely blends with the Pixel’s camera bump, complemented by an unintrusive Google logo on the back, and a fingerprint sensor.



Google Pixel 5 Sorta Sage





I give it to you, Google: this color option name makes me smile. Even just the name feels nonchalant, yet the color looks trendy, different, and at the same time, simple enough to not look weird or catch too much of unwanted attention. The Google logo is in silver with a slight green tint.







Sage is a subdued green color with hints of grey. The grey here, however, doesn’t make this color option dull. It makes this color trendy and fun to have on your smartphone. We expect it to attract fewer fingerprint smudges too, and with the aluminum back, you don’t have to worry about putting a case on it too much.

Which Pixel 5 color should you get?

The answer is simple, of course, you can choose whatever color you like and will work for your wardrobe and style. Just keep in mind that if you tend to be more fashion-oriented and black is just too simple for you, you can go for the Sorta Sage, which will add a touch of vogue to your device. If you’re more on the conservative side, you can never go wrong with an all-black smartphone.











Have you pre-ordered the Pixel 5 already? Tell us in the comments!