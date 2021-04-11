Start using the new Google Pay app and earn $30

If you're not using the Google Pay app regularly, chances are that you're not aware the Mountain View company released a new app that looks and functions better than the old one
. After several months in beta, the new Google Play app made it to prime time in early March, and Google is now trying to convince more people to start using it.
The fine folks at AndroidPolice
noticed that Google is running a promotion via the Pay app, which will reward the most loyal users with a gift of $30. To earn the reward, Google Pay users must pay with the app or invite friends, as well as redeem offers available through the app.
Granted the Spring Challenge is marked with the “Coming Soon
” tag, Google Pay users can already start collecting stamps by completing the challenges. To earn the $30 reward, you'll have to collect no less than 5 stamps, but keep in mind that the challenges will change each day.
According to the rules of the promotion, not everyone will get the $30 gift, as there's a limit of 200,000 rewards Google is willing to offer. It's also important to mention that the Spring Challenge promotion will only be available until April 22, which means Google might run out of rewards by then.
Anyway, even if you're not after Google's money, we do recommend using the new Pay app that's now available for download via the Play Store
; it's so much better than the old one.
