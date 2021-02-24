Google to discontinue the old Pay app in the US

While expanding the availability
of its mobile payment service, Google
continues to improve the entire ecosystem. The next step in achieving “perfection” is to get rid of everything old that can't be updated and replace it with something newer and, hopefully, better.
As such, Google is now informing Pay customers in the United States that its old app will lose its main features come April, AndroidPolice
reports. Starting April 5, users of the old Google Pay app
, as well as the Google Pay website, will no longer be able to send or receive money.
With its core functionality removed, the only possible solution for Google Pay users is to switch to the newer version of the app
. Apparently, these changes only apply to users in the United States, probably due to the US being the service's biggest market and the fact that the new Google Pay app is only available in a few countries (i.e. India, United States).
For those who are in a hurry to move to the new Google Pay app before April 5, it's worth mentioning that it's still a work in progress. Hopefully, we'll have more news to share about Google's new Pay app, but for now, be ready to make the switch by early April.
