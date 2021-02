Google further improves Nearby Sharing feature with new functionality

Google brought Android users the equivalent to Apple's AirDrop feature last year , the ability to share content with friends nearby. While Android users already benefit from the Nearby Sharing feature , not everything can be shared.For example, files, contacts, and media can definitely be shared with Nearby Sharing, but not apps, at least not yet. Well, it looks like Google is working to bring the ability to share apps via Nearby Sharing, 9to5google reports.If you're on version 24.0 or newer of the Google Play Store, you should already have the new functionality. There's an easy way to check whether the ability to share apps with nearby Android devices is available or not. Simply head to the Google Play Store and you should see a Share tab at the top of the My apps & game area.To be able to send and receive apps via Nearby Sharing, you must give Google Play Store access to your location. If the new functionality isn't available on your Android device yet, it's because Google is rolling it out in waves, so it might take a while to reach all users.