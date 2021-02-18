Google further improves Nearby Sharing feature with new functionality
For example, files, contacts, and media can definitely be shared with Nearby Sharing, but not apps, at least not yet. Well, it looks like Google is working to bring the ability to share apps via Nearby Sharing, 9to5google reports.
To be able to send and receive apps via Nearby Sharing, you must give Google Play Store access to your location. If the new functionality isn't available on your Android device yet, it's because Google is rolling it out in waves, so it might take a while to reach all users.