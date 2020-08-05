Android devices will soon be getting Android’s alternative to Apple AirDrop, the Nearby Share feature

Being able to quickly share files with other devices has been a long awaited feature in the Android community. SamMobile now reports
that the Nearby Share feature, which is a feature to quickly share files and photos between devices, is now starting to roll out to some Android devices, for example Samsung Galaxy smartphones and even tablets.
The Nearby Share feature is pretty similar to Apple’s AirDrop and Samsung’s Quick Share, and will soon be available to other smartphone brands as well. It allows you to share photos and videos, documents, links, even tweets and much more with another compatible device nearby. It uses Bluetooth for offline sharing and Wi-Fi for online, and luckily is compatible with Android 6.0 or later.
Over the next few weeks, the feature should start rolling out to millions of smartphones and will become available through a Google Play service update, so you don’t need to manually install it or install additional apps.
Nearby Share is also protecting your privacy and the security of your data. Your contact information is never shared with the other person you’re sending a file, because your information, both as a sender or as a receiver, is fully encrypted.
