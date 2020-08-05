Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View

Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View

Android devices will soon be getting Android’s alternative to Apple AirDrop, the Nearby Share feature

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Aug 05, 2020, 2:26 AM
Android devices will soon be getting Android’s alternative to Apple AirDrop, the Nearby Share feature
Being able to quickly share files with other devices has been a long awaited feature in the Android community. SamMobile now reports that the Nearby Share feature, which is a feature to quickly share files and photos between devices, is now starting to roll out to some Android devices, for example Samsung Galaxy smartphones and even tablets.

The Nearby Share feature is pretty similar to Apple’s AirDrop and Samsung’s Quick Share, and will soon be available to other smartphone brands as well. It allows you to share photos and videos, documents, links, even tweets and much more with another compatible device nearby. It uses Bluetooth for offline sharing and Wi-Fi for online, and luckily is compatible with Android 6.0 or later.

Over the next few weeks, the feature should start rolling out to millions of smartphones and will become available through a Google Play service update, so you don’t need to manually install it or install additional apps.

Nearby Share is also protecting your privacy and the security of your data. Your contact information is never shared with the other person you’re sending a file, because your information, both as a sender or as a receiver, is fully encrypted.




FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 (S30) 5G is the next Samsung flagship tipped to skip on a major breakthrough
Popular stories
T-Mobile massively expands its already impressive 5G coverage with a new world first
Popular stories
Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G from all angles
Popular stories
Huawei Mate 40 & Mate 40 Pro 5G leak in full with ginormous cameras, more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G
Popular stories
OnePlus 8T allegedly shows up on Geekbench with a new chip and OS

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless