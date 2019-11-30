Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 30, 2019, 10:47 PM
Google Home Mini on sale for just $20 at multiple US retailers
With Black Friday sales in full swing, there's no better time to thin those wishlists that we've been making throughout the year. If the Google Home Mini is on your wishlist, we have the perfect deal for you.

Typically selling for $50, Google's smallest and cheapest smart speaker, the Home Mini is now on sale at multiple US retailers for just $20. Even Google Store offers a $30 discount on the smart speaker, which comes in four different colors: Aqua, Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral.

Three other retailers have the Google Home Mini on sale for the same price: Best Buy, B&H Video, and Walmart. Best Buy offers two freebies with the smart speaker – a 90-day Pandora Premium subscription and a 3-month SiriusXM Premium streaming subscription.

B&H Video even offers kits of two Google Home Mini speakers, but the price remains the same since the bundle sells for $38. Walmart and Google Store doesn't offer any freebies when you buy the Google Home Mini, but it's up to each and everyone to choose their favorite retailer.

