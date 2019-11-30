Google Home Mini on sale for just $20 at multiple US retailers
Typically selling for $50, Google's smallest and cheapest smart speaker, the Home Mini is now on sale at multiple US retailers for just $20. Even Google Store offers a $30 discount on the smart speaker, which comes in four different colors: Aqua, Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral.
B&H Video even offers kits of two Google Home Mini speakers, but the price remains the same since the bundle sells for $38. Walmart and Google Store doesn't offer any freebies when you buy the Google Home Mini, but it's up to each and everyone to choose their favorite retailer.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):