Google further improves Gmail's security on all platforms
Google's security technology is using deep learning, a term that's been tied by many software developed in the last couple of years. In a fairly technical blog post, Google explains how the new changes will affect Gmail and what other improvements are expected to be added in the future.
According to Google, nearly 60 percent of the malware targeting Gmail users is represented by malicious documents, which is why the Mountain View company is so determined to find a way to prevent these emails to reach your Inbox.
Gmail's new scanner is an extra layer of security and will run at the same time with the already existing detection capabilities. Google's approach to the problem seems to be the development of multiple scanners, each dedicated to particular tasks and working in parallel to find and remove all malicious content targeting Gmail users.
These scanners use artificial intelligence, another piece of technology that's been the cornerstone of developing faster and better software. Google will continue to use artificial intelligence with the purpose of protecting Gmail users' inboxes, so this is probably a taste of what's to come.
