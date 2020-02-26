Google further improves Gmail's security on all platforms

Gmail's new scanner is an extra layer of security and will run at the same time with the already existing detection capabilities. Google's approach to the problem seems to be the development of multiple scanners, each dedicated to particular tasks and working in parallel to find and remove all malicious content targeting Gmail users.These scanners use artificial intelligence, another piece of technology that's been the cornerstone of developing faster and better software. Google will continue to use artificial intelligence with the purpose of protecting Gmail users' inboxes, so this is probably a taste of what's to come.