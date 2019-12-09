Gmail update lets users send emails as attachments

There are a couple of important details that Google mentions in the announcement . First off, all attached emails become .eml files. Secondly, you can attach as many emails as you want. Last but not least, every attached email will open in a new window.

The new feature revealed by Google today will be available to all Gmail users, not just Gsuite members. However, according to Google, the rollout may take up to 15 days starting on December 9, so everyone should get it by the end of the year.