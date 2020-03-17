Google One subscribers are in for a nice surprise
The $5 credit can be used to buy movies, games and other content that can be purchased via Google Play using the voucher. However, as many of you might expected, this type of promotions always come with a catch and this one is no exception.
We've noticed that only Google One subscribers with US accounts are getting the $5 credit, at least for the time being. If you don't have a US account and still got the freebie, please do let us know in the comments. On the other hand, if you have a US account, keep an eye on your Gmail inbox for a nice surprise.