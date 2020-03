Google One subscribers are in for a nice surprise

Being a Google One subscriber has its own perks like having enough space to store just about everything that you capture with your smartphone. Music, videos, documents or anything else that you'd like to listen to, watch or review later on can be kept safe with Google One.But there are times when Google feels that those who subscribed to its cloud storage service deserve even more. Currently, the Mountain View company offers Google One subscribers $5 Google Play credit, some sort of thank you for being a member of the service.The $5 credit can be used to buy movies, games and other content that can be purchased via Google Play using the voucher. However, as many of you might expected, this type of promotions always come with a catch and this one is no exception.We've noticed that only Google One subscribers with US accounts are getting the $5 credit, at least for the time being. If you don't have a US account and still got the freebie, please do let us know in the comments. On the other hand, if you have a US account, keep an eye on your Gmail inbox for a nice surprise.