Get the ultimate kit for iPhone 16e with ESR’s HaloLock cases and screen protectors!

The iPhone 16e has become reality and ESR is ready to deliver the perfect case, screen protector, car mount or wallet stand to pick up immediately with your new phone! Ranging from thin to super-protective, from car mounts to wallet stands, ESR’s accessories are easy to apply, easy to use, dependable, and convenient! Here’s what you can get for the new iPhone 16e:
ESR HaloLock Cyber Tough Case for iPhone 16e
The Cyber Tough Case, as the name suggests, delivers heavy-duty protection for the adventurers out there. Thanks to ESR’s innovative three-layer design with sturdy polycarbonate material, it’s tested to protect the iPhone 16e for up to 23-foot drops — covering the mil-grade protection seven times over. The screen is protected by a 1.7 mm lip, the camera has a 2.4 mm Camera Guard to keep the lenses safe.
This is all fitted in a design that’s sleek, rounded, grippy, but easy on the palm. The back holds a magnetic ring of ESR’s making to add MagSafe compatibility back to the iPhone 16e. The magnetic array has a strong hold of 1,500 g, so whether you put the iPhone on a MagSafe puck or a magnetic car mount, it will hold steady.
ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case for iPhone 16e
Want a case that’s a bit thinner and a bit more revealing? With the acrylic-PC blend of the Classic Hybrid Case, you have a sleek design that is 1.6 mm thin, and a transparent back with guaranteed anti-yellowing treatment. It’s reinforced by ESR’s signature Air guard corners, and it’s still tested for 11-foot drop protection, triple the military standard. Of course, there’s a 1.2 mm lip around the screen, and 0.7 mm Camera Guard.
The same 1,500-g MagSafe ring is found at the back, adding MagSafe back to the iPhone 16e with double the strength of Apple’s official cases.
ESR UltraFit screen protectors
The iPhone screen is what you want to defend from scruffs and scrapes at all. And, if you want a high-quality experience, a plain old plastic protector just won’t do.
ESR offers two variations of UltraFit glass screen protectors — the Armorite and the Classic.
As the UltraFit branding suggests, these are extremely easy to apply. Thanks to a fitted vat that will clip onto the iPhone 16e perfectly, lining up the ESR screen protectors and applying them with no dust and bubbles caught between is easy as 1-2-3.
|ESR UltraFit Armorite
|ESR UltraFit Classic
|UltraFit tray
|Yes
|Yes
|Mil-grade protection
|Yes
|Yes
|64 g Ball drop test
|6.5 ft
|1.6 ft
|Edge impact test
|8x the typical industry standard
|2x the typical industry standard
|Hardness
|9H
|9H
|Optical transmittance
|92%
|92%
ESR CryoBoost chargers for iPhone 16 series
ESR’s proprietary CryoBoost technology does something really important while charging your iPhone — it keeps it cool. The new CryoBoost 2.0 chargers are slimmer than before, but just as effective. Yes, they are rated 15 W, just like many other wireless chargers. However, the key to getting a fast charge in is to keep the phone cool throughout the whole process. Plus, it’s healthier for the battery in the long run!
The 2nd gen CryoBoost chargers employ a silent, 25 dB fan and lower the temperature of your device by 5.5°C. You can enjoy CryoBoost in two flavors:
CryoBoost 3-in-1 charger
The 3-in-1 charger includes the stand for the iPhone (the iPhone 16e will need a MagSafe case!), a puck for the Apple Watch (which can charge an Apple Watch Ultra in only 100 minutes!), and a base with a Qi2 pad, which can charge your AirPods. Your entire mobile Apple device collection, charged all at once!
CryoBoost Car Charger
Taking the efficiency of the CryoBoost on the road is now possible, with the special ESR Car Charger! Providing the same cooling effect, it will ensure that you can charge your iPhone efficiently. In fact, since Qi2, it means you can even charge Android phones with it — like the latest Galaxy S25 — so long as you put a Qi2 case on them!
Safety on the road is important, which is why the CryoBoost Car Charger has a magnetic ring with a latching force of 1,600 g. Couple that with the ESR cases from above, which have their own super-strong MagSafe rings, and you can be sure your iPhone will not be falling off through bumps and bops.
