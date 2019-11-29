Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
iOS Android Deals Games Black Friday

Gameloft Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals offer discounts of up to 95%

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 29, 2019, 2:37 AM
Gameloft Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals offer discounts of up to 95%
Gameloft is running an exceptional Black Friday promotion for those playing its games. Many of the deals will extend to Cyber Monday and will allow players to save up to 90% on various in-game items in high-profile games like Asphalt 9: Legends, Disney Magic Kingdoms, Dragon Mania Legends and many more.

Even if you're not currently playing any of Gameloft's games, it might worth checking out these deals. Who knows, you might find something to kill your time while waiting for the bus. You can find below some of the most interesting deals offered by the French developers until early next week:

  • Asphalt 8: Airborne: 50% off tokens, great deals on bundles & kit boxes, and a Volkswagen IDR special event with supporting bundles. In the US the Patriot kit box will also be unlocked as a part of the Thanksgiving celebration.
  • Asphalt 9: Legends: 30% off select token packs, special Card Packs, currency bundles, and the “Burst of Speed” event featuring the Bugatti Chiron, Koenigsegg Regera, and Lamborghini Terzo Millennio.
  • Disney Magic Kingdoms: Up to 30% off gems, great deals on character bundles, parade bundles, and attraction bundles. There is also a new Frozen 2 time limited event going on featuring new characters from the movie.
  • Disney Princess Majestic Quest: Three different bundles up to 90% off and a Majestic Offer on Cyber Monday with one special bundle at 88% off.
  • Dragon Mania Legends: 50% off event currency and gems, 95% off Ice Cream Dragon bundles, and special items for the Ancient Fire event. Cyber Monday continues the deals with exclusive offers on pixel dragons and legendary habitats.
  • March of Empires: Everything starts on Thanksgiving with 20% off legacy equipment and resources. On Black Friday there will be a buffed Weekly Card offering bigger boosts and more gems, special calendar promotions, daily log-in rewards, bundles with exclusive rewards, and other great discounts.
  • Minion Rush: Despicable Me: Players will receive a nice Thanksgiving Gift of 30 Baker cards this Thursday followed by a sweet deal on Black Friday with tokens and coins up to 80% off. The sales continue on Cyber Monday with tokens up to 50% off.
  • My Little Pony: Magic Princess: A new time limited story, “Rarity’s Retro Revolution”, inspired by the My Little Pony TV show and comics is starting up as well as a special discounts up to 80% off for select ponies. Mystery ponies will then be giving out to players who buy special packs on Cyber Monday.
  • War Planet Online: Starting on Thanksgiving there are exclusive discounted bundles and special Trader offers before Cyber Monday brings unlimited bundles with premium boosters, decorations, and more units.

As mentioned by Gameloft, some of the Black Friday deals will continue on Cyber Monday or will be changed into something else. Keep in mind that other Gameloft games such as Dungeon Hunter 5, Gangstar Vegas, and Sniper Fury are getting special Black Friday deals, so make sure to check them out if these are on your play list.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Papa_Ji
Reply

1. Papa_Ji

Posts: 875; Member since: Jun 27, 2016

The developer who supported the windows 10 mobile the most.... even more than microsoft. Even today... Asphalt 8 is very fluid with sd 200 and 1gb ram.

posted on 26 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
Black-Friday-deal-Snapdragon-855-flagship-gaming-phone-under-500-dollars
This Black Friday, get a Snapdragon 855+ flagship gaming phone for less than $500
The-best-deals-on-Google-and-Nest-smart-devices
The best deals on Google and Nest smart devices
-$240
verizon-black-friday-deal-free-lg-stylo-5
Expires in - 2d 21hSurprise Black Friday deal lets Verizon customers nab the LG Stylo 5 free of charge
apple-iphone-xr-ebay-deal-refurbished-90-day-warranty
Apple's iPhone XR is cheaper than ever on eBay with 90-day warranty included
-$44.01
Pick-up-the-second-gen-air-pods-at-an-all-time-low-price
Check out Amazon's amazing AirPods deal

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Metro-by-T-Mobile-Black-Friday-deals
Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.