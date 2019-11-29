Gameloft Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals offer discounts of up to 95%

Asphalt 8: Airborne : 50% off tokens, great deals on bundles & kit boxes, and a Volkswagen IDR special event with supporting bundles. In the US the Patriot kit box will also be unlocked as a part of the Thanksgiving celebration.

Gameloft is running an exceptional Black Friday promotion for those playing its games. Many of the deals will extend to Cyber Monday and will allow players to save up to 90% on various in-game items in high-profile games like Asphalt 9: Legends, Disney Magic Kingdoms, Dragon Mania Legends and many more.Even if you're not currently playing any of Gameloft's games, it might worth checking out these deals. Who knows, you might find something to kill your time while waiting for the bus. You can find below some of the most interesting deals offered by the French developers until early next week:As mentioned by Gameloft, some of the Black Friday deals will continue on Cyber Monday or will be changed into something else. Keep in mind that other Gameloft games such as Dungeon Hunter 5, Gangstar Vegas, and Sniper Fury are getting special Black Friday deals, so make sure to check them out if these are on your play list.