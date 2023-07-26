Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip 5 size comparison
The foldable smartphone craze just got bigger with the exciting arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5! As one of the frontrunners in the foldable phone game, Samsung continues to up its game and elevate the series' performance.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 builds upon the success of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but this time, it's packing even more upgrades. The first thing that catches the eye is its impressive zero-gap design, addressing a notable concern from previous models. Plus, the phone is slim and light, making it a delightful choice for those seeking a pocket-friendly device.

Not only that, when folded, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 claims its spot as one of the smallest smartphones around. Let's dive into a size comparison with its predecessor and other clamshell foldable smartphones on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Oppo Find N2 Flip vs. Motorola Razr Plus


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

OPPO Find N2 Flip
OPPO Find N2 Flip
Dimensions

6.54 x 2.96 x 0.3 inches

166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm

Weight

6.74 oz (191 g)

Motorola razr+
Motorola razr+
Dimensions

6.73 x 2.91 x 0.28 inches

170.83 x 73.95 x 6.99 mm

Weight

6.65 oz (188 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


We couldn't resist making a comparison between the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. In terms of size, there's not much difference to note. However, where the real magic lies is in the design upgrades and internal improvements.

When it comes to the newly launched Motorola Razr Plus, it looks like it won't be dethroning the Galaxy Z Flip after all. While the front screen on the new Razr Plus is a game-changer, allowing you to do everything, including, for example, TikTok and Maps, without having to unfold the phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has stepped up its game too. When comparing the two, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes the lead with its more slimmer design.

Let’s not forget the Oppo Find N2 Flip, boasting a compact body, seamless hinge, and a generous external screen. What's more, it comes at a slightly more affordable price compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and other clamshell foldable phones in the market. It's definitely a contender worth considering, although it is heavier and slightly bigger. 

So, to put the battle to rest, the most compact contender is undoubtedly the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but it still has some tough competition to face.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Galaxy S23 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro


Because of its smart flip design, it's easy to compare the Flip 5 to regular smartphones that don't fold. While the outer screen doesn't fully work like a regular display, we'll mainly focus on the foldable inner screen for our comparison. Let's see how the unfolded Flip 5 competes against regular smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23
Dimensions

5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 inches

146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.93 oz (168 g)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.25 oz (234 g)

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Dimensions

6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches

162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.48 oz (212 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Even when unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 remains surprisingly small, though it stands tall. The Flip 5 is generally smaller than most Android smartphones in terms of its size. The Galaxy S23 comes close in size, but its wider aspect ratio makes it larger in a different way. When you put it next to the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, you'll quickly see how pleasantly small the Flip 5 truly is.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless