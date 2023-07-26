Galaxy Z Flip 5 size comparison

foldable phone

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 builds upon the success of its predecessor, the Thebuilds upon the success of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 , but this time, it's packing even more upgrades. The first thing that catches the eye is its impressive zero-gap design, addressing a notable concern from previous models. Plus, the phone is slim and light, making it a delightful choice for those seeking a pocket-friendly device.



Not only that, when folded, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 claims its spot as one of the smallest smartphones around. Let's dive into a size comparison with its predecessor and other clamshell foldable smartphones on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Oppo Find N2 Flip vs. Motorola Razr Plus





Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. In terms of size, there's not much difference to note. However, where the real magic lies is in the design upgrades and internal improvements.



When it comes to the newly launched Galaxy Z Flip 5 has stepped up its game too. When comparing the two, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes the lead with its more slimmer design.



Let’s not forget the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and other clamshell



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Galaxy S23 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro





Because of its smart flip design, it's easy to compare the Flip 5 to regular smartphones that don't fold. While the outer screen doesn't fully work like a regular display, we'll mainly focus on the foldable inner screen for our comparison. Let's see how the unfolded Flip 5 competes against regular smartphones.







Even when unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 remains surprisingly small, though it stands tall. The Flip 5 is generally smaller than most Android smartphones in terms of its size. The Even when unfolded, theremains surprisingly small, though it stands tall. The Flip 5 is generally smaller than most Android smartphones in terms of its size. The Galaxy S23 comes close in size, but its wider aspect ratio makes it larger in a different way. When you put it next to the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro , you'll quickly see how pleasantly small the Flip 5 truly is.



