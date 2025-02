Galaxy S25 family is practically free at T-Mobile for some customers

Galaxy Z Fold 6

T-Mobile

Galaxy phone

Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25

Devices as old as the 2019 Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone 11 Pro are acceptable trade-ins, though you are welcome to exchange a more recent model as well. The OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro also qualify, and so do the Google Pixel 8 duo, Pixel 7 duo, Pixel 6 duo, and Pixel Fold Theseries starts at $799.99, so if you go for the base model, you will be paying nothing for it. Theis, of course, more expensive at $1,299.99, but it will cost you $500 after the trade-in, which is a great deal, to say the least. The Fold 6, which is Samsung's priciest phone, is going to cost you $1,099, which will still be a steal as the phone retails for $1,899.99.Samsung has stepped up its games lately and the, in particular, is a great phone. If you have been thinking about getting a new phone, you should jump on the deal before it expires, as we don't expect it to be around for a long time.