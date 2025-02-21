Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Galaxy S25 family is practically free at T-Mobile for some customers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile Galaxy S25 deal
Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6 | Image Credit - PhoneArena

T-Mobile's latest offer lets you snag a new Samsung Galaxy phone for a huge discount.

Whether you want a model from the Galaxy S25 lineup, still charmed by last year's Galaxy S24 series, or fancy the bendable Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6, T-Mobile will slash a huge amount off the sticker price.

Coming on the heels of last week's iPhone 16 deal, this offer is just about as generous. All you have to do is trade in an eligible phone and upgrade to a recent Galaxy phone of your choice for $800 less.

The eligibility criteria for the deal are narrow and you only qualify if you are on Magenta Max or ready to switch to a Go5GPlus or Go5G Next plan. The other requirement is that you trade in your old phone. The discount will be applied as a monthly credit over 24 months.



Devices as old as the 2019 Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone 11 Pro are acceptable trade-ins, though you are welcome to exchange a more recent model as well. The OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro also qualify, and so do the Google Pixel 8 duo, Pixel 7 duo, Pixel 6 duo, and Pixel Fold.

The Galaxy S25 series starts at $799.99, so if you go for the base model, you will be paying nothing for it. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is, of course, more expensive at $1,299.99, but it will cost you $500 after the trade-in, which is a great deal, to say the least. The Fold 6, which is Samsung's priciest phone, is going to cost you $1,099, which will still be a steal as the phone retails for $1,899.99.

Samsung has stepped up its games lately and the Galaxy S25, in particular, is a great phone. If you have been thinking about getting a new phone, you should jump on the deal before it expires, as we don't expect it to be around for a long time.

Save up to $1,020 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra!

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
Get the mighty Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,020 off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900. Moreover, you get $120 off the 512GB variant, landing it at the price of the base storage model. On top of that, you'll receive an additional $80 Samsung credit for accessories.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Plus: Save up to $800 with trade-in!

$319 99
$1119 99
$800 off (71%)
Trade in your old phone to save up to $700 on the exciting Galaxy S25 Plus. Samsung also gives you a $100 instant discount on the 512GB variant, giving you a total of up to $800 off the high-class Galaxy AI phone.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25: Save up to $550 with a trade-in!

$309 99
$859 99
$550 off (64%)
Trade in your old phone to save up to $500 on the Galaxy S25. There's an additional $50 Samsung credit for the base storage model, while the 256GB variant arrives with a $50 instant discount.
Buy at Samsung
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
iPhone SE 4 will have worse cellular coverage but will also save Apple money
iPhone SE 4 will have worse cellular coverage but will also save Apple money

Latest News

Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
iPhone 16e pricing is just Apple bracing us for the iPhone 17, isn’t it?
iPhone 16e pricing is just Apple bracing us for the iPhone 17, isn’t it?
US iPhone prices may rise by 9% as a result of Trump's revenge tax
US iPhone prices may rise by 9% as a result of Trump's revenge tax
Get ready to say goodbye to one of the biggest Android app stores in the world!
Get ready to say goodbye to one of the biggest Android app stores in the world!
Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless