Galaxy S25 family is practically free at T-Mobile for some customers
Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6 | Image Credit - PhoneArena
T-Mobile's latest offer lets you snag a new Samsung Galaxy phone for a huge discount.
Whether you want a model from the Galaxy S25 lineup, still charmed by last year's Galaxy S24 series, or fancy the bendable Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6, T-Mobile will slash a huge amount off the sticker price.
Coming on the heels of last week's iPhone 16 deal, this offer is just about as generous. All you have to do is trade in an eligible phone and upgrade to a recent Galaxy phone of your choice for $800 less.
The eligibility criteria for the deal are narrow and you only qualify if you are on Magenta Max or ready to switch to a Go5GPlus or Go5G Next plan. The other requirement is that you trade in your old phone. The discount will be applied as a monthly credit over 24 months.
T-Mobile customers can save $800 on a new Samsung phone
Devices as old as the 2019 Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone 11 Pro are acceptable trade-ins, though you are welcome to exchange a more recent model as well. The OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro also qualify, and so do the Google Pixel 8 duo, Pixel 7 duo, Pixel 6 duo, and Pixel Fold.
The Galaxy S25 series starts at $799.99, so if you go for the base model, you will be paying nothing for it. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is, of course, more expensive at $1,299.99, but it will cost you $500 after the trade-in, which is a great deal, to say the least. The Fold 6, which is Samsung's priciest phone, is going to cost you $1,099, which will still be a steal as the phone retails for $1,899.99.
Samsung has stepped up its games lately and the Galaxy S25, in particular, is a great phone. If you have been thinking about getting a new phone, you should jump on the deal before it expires, as we don't expect it to be around for a long time.
