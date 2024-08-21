Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra would follow an iPhone 16 Pro Max design cue

iPhone 16 Pro





Clocking in at the rumored 1.15 mm, the iPhone 16 pro Max bezel has been made possible by advancements in display packaging and controller miniaturization by Samsung and other OLED display makers.







Not to be outdone, Samsung has reportedly shrunk the bezels of its upcomingflagship as well. So much so, that the schematics listed by Ice Universe here depict a handset that is as wide as the, according to its leaked dimensions.









This basically means that thecould be more compact than the Galaxy S24 Ultra , and more ergonomic to use with one hand, yet at the same time it will offer a slightly larger display canvas to doodle on with the S Pen stylus.





Currently, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is listed with a 6.8 inches display in its specifications. Apple, however, will grow the iPhone 16 Pro Max display to 6.9 inches, for the largest ever display on an iPhone.





Apparently, Samsung wouldn't want Apple to beat it at its own OLED display specs game, so the Galaxy S25 Ultra could sport a 6.86 inches screen which in the specifications list will be rounded to 6.9 inches to level up with the eventual iPhone 16 Pro Max panel.







iPhone 16 Pro Max peg it as larger than the 6.29 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches (159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm) The rumored 6.42 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches (163.024 × 77.575mm × 8.26 mm) dimensions of thepeg it as larger than the 6.29 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches (159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm) iPhone 15 Pro Max , but not by much.



