Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra would follow an iPhone 16 Pro Max design cue

By
0comments
Apple will be shaving off the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro series, and Samsung may follow suit with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Apple is expected to introduce the thinnest ever bezels on a smartphone with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets.

Clocking in at the rumored 1.15 mm, the iPhone 16 pro Max bezel has been made possible by advancements in display packaging and controller miniaturization by Samsung and other OLED display makers.

Not to be outdone, Samsung has reportedly shrunk the bezels of its upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship as well. So much so, that the schematics listed by Ice Universe here depict a handset that is as wide as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, according to its leaked dimensions.


This basically means that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be more compact than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more ergonomic to use with one hand, yet at the same time it will offer a slightly larger display canvas to doodle on with the S Pen stylus.

Currently, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is listed with a 6.8 inches display in its specifications. Apple, however, will grow the iPhone 16 Pro Max display to 6.9 inches, for the largest ever display on an iPhone. 

Apparently, Samsung wouldn't want Apple to beat it at its own OLED display specs game, so the Galaxy S25 Ultra could sport a 6.86 inches screen which in the specifications list will be rounded to 6.9 inches to level up with the eventual iPhone 16 Pro Max panel.

The rumored 6.42 x 3.05 x 0.33 inches (163.024 × 77.575mm × 8.26 mm) dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro Max peg it as larger than the 6.29 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches (159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm) iPhone 15 Pro Max, but not by much. 

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra may follow the same design approach, but won't use the same panel, as that on the iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to be 6.883 inches in diagonal, which will be rounded up to 6.9 inches in the specs sheet for bragging rights.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

