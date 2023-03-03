Galaxy S23 Ultra users are now complaining that the S Pen is acting up
One of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is its built-in S Pen but some users are reporting that the stylus keeps getting disconnected.
The Galaxy S series has absorbed the productivity-oriented Galaxy Note range and the S Pen is now a defining element of the line. Naturally, users are not happy that it's not working the way it should (via PunikaWeb).
The S Pen won't stay connected to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, per complaints on Reddit, Samsung community boards, and Twitter. When the stylus is taken out of the silo, users get a notification that it's disconnected, prompting them to pop it back into the storage slot. A couple of users said that the stylus won't connect to their phone at all.
When I want to use the S-pen and take it out, it always comes out disconnected and says "reconnecting". After about 30s it gives up and says disconnected. I have to insert it back in, and let it connect inside, and then it will connect and stay connected when I take it out. It stays connected for the next few tries, but after a while, if I want to use it and take it out the same thing happens. I have tried resetting the S-pen but it did not do anything. Is anyone else having a similar problem?" Reddit user Ardenator97
S Pen isn't connecting more often than not and it has a slight..... chemical smell." Reddit user HG1998
Same exact issue, it only connects about 25% of the time." Reddit user AttemptsAtHumour
I have the issue with the off screen notes, sometimes it works others it doesn’t, I have all the setting right and I gotta turn the setting off and back on for it to work and sometimes it doesn’t work anyway, really frustrating since the screen off notes are one of the features I use the most." Reddit user reuben-rbz
A couple of solutions have been proposed to get around the connection problem. One fix that seems to work for a lot of people is enabling the "keep S Pen connected" toggle. This can be found by going to Settings, navigating to Advanced Features, and then tapping on S Pen. This is going to use more battery, though the impact is unlikely to be huge.
You may also try resetting the S Pen by opening Settings, choosing Advanced Features, going to S Pen, and tapping the three vertical dots at the top. This fix only seems to work temporarily, meaning the connection issues may crop back up after some hours.
Thankfully, the S Pen works even when it's not connected, but Bluetooth connectivity is required for advanced features.
This is likely a software issue and since online forums are filling up with complaints about the problem, Samsung will probably address it soon.
It hasn't even been a month since the Galaxy S23 Ultra's release and several annoying bugs have already been reported. Many users also thought that something was wrong with the display.
No device is immune to bugs and as long as issues get solved, there is nothing to worry about. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been received well by buyers and reviewers alike and issues like this are unlikely to prevent it from becoming one of the best phones of 2023.
