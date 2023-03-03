Galaxy S23 Ultra users are now complaining that the S Pen is acting up

One of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is its built-in S Pen but some users are reporting that the stylus keeps getting disconnected.





PunikaWeb The Galaxy S series has absorbed the productivity-oriented Galaxy Note range and the S Pen is now a defining element of the line. Naturally, users are not happy that it's not working the way it should (via).





The S Pen won't stay connected to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, per complaints on Reddit Samsung community boards , and Twitter . When the stylus is taken out of the silo, users get a notification that it's disconnected, prompting them to pop it back into the storage slot. A couple of users said that the stylus won't connect to their phone at all.





























A couple of solutions have been proposed to get around the connection problem. One fix that seems to work for a lot of people is enabling the "keep S Pen connected" toggle. This can be found by going to Settings, navigating to Advanced Features, and then tapping on S Pen. This is going to use more battery, though the impact is unlikely to be huge.





You may also try resetting the S Pen by opening Settings, choosing Advanced Features, going to S Pen, and tapping the three vertical dots at the top. This fix only seems to work temporarily, meaning the connection issues may crop back up after some hours.





Thankfully, the S Pen works even when it's not connected, but Bluetooth connectivity is required for advanced features.





This is likely a software issue and since online forums are filling up with complaints about the problem, Samsung will probably address it soon.





It hasn't even been a month since the Galaxy S23 Ultra's release and several annoying bugs have already been reported. Many users also thought that something was wrong with the display



