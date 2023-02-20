Samsung responds to mounting complaints about Galaxy S23 Ultra screen defect

Many Galaxy S23 Ultra early adopters are complaining of a screen defect on their new phone.





According to posts on Reddit Twitter , and Samsung Community forums , there is something a little off about the screen. More specifically, it looks like the display has a minor deformity. For the majority of affected users, the apparent flaw is either on the bottom left or right-hand side, though some have noticed it on both sides





Can confirm that every Galaxy S23 Ultra unit in this store (all demo units and my unit) has this "defect" at the bottom right part of the *display*.



It has that weird look and I'm not even sure where it is a defect or just Samsung itself messing up. pic.twitter.com/4qqv46kRt8 — Alvin (@sondesix) February 16, 2023







At $1,200, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a very expensive device, so users are right to be alarmed about the screen distortion issue.









Fortunately, there is nothing to worry about. Responding to a Twitter user who had the issue on two Galaxy S23 Ultra units, Samsung UK explained that this is not a flaw and that some parts of the display may appear to be squashed because the screen has several layers of glass that are bonded together to ensure water proofing and dust proofing.









In short, even though the bottom corners of the Galaxy S23 Ultra may lead you to believe that the product is defective, that's not the case. In most cases, you have to look really closely or shine a light to even notice the issue and some users don't mind it.





In fact, this so-called problem is a common occurrence on Samsung phones and the company even has a dedicated page to explain that traces of stacked lines on the display is not a product defect.





Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 with trade-in The S23 Ultra is now officially in stores. Get up to $750 instant trade-in credit, and $100 instant credit from Samsung with the purchase. The phone starts at $199.99 with an eligible trade-in for AT&T or T-Mobile. $1180 off (86%) Trade-in $199 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus starts at $119.99 You can now get the Galaxy S23 Plus with up to $700 in trade-in discount from Samsung. Save even more if you go for T-Mobile or AT&T. $1000 off (89%) Trade-in $119 99 $1119 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S23 for free with trade-in (AT&T and T-Mobile), save on unlocked model too Go with T-Mobile or AT&T right off the bat and you can pay nothing for a vanilla S23 with 256GB storage (with an eligible trade-in). Verizon's version starts at $59.99 with trade-in. Or pick an unlocked model and cough up $159.99 after trade-in credits. $860 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $859 99 Buy at Samsung





The screen is composed of many different layers of components which are pressed together to protect it from water and dust. The refraction of light can cause the display to appear distorted.







