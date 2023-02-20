Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung responds to mounting complaints about Galaxy S23 Ultra screen defect

Many Galaxy S23 Ultra early adopters are complaining of a screen defect on their new phone.

According to posts on Reddit, Twitter, and Samsung Community forums, there is something a little off about the screen. More specifically, it looks like the display has a minor deformity. For the majority of affected users, the apparent flaw is either on the bottom left or right-hand side, though some have noticed it on both sides.



At $1,200, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a very expensive device, so users are right to be alarmed about the screen distortion issue. 


Fortunately, there is nothing to worry about. Responding to a Twitter user who had the issue on two Galaxy S23 Ultra units, Samsung UK explained that this is not a flaw and that some parts of the display may appear to be squashed because the screen has several layers of glass that are bonded together to ensure water proofing and dust proofing. 


In short, even though the bottom corners of the Galaxy S23 Ultra may lead you to believe that the product is defective, that's not the case. In most cases, you have to look really closely or shine a light to even notice the issue and some users don't mind it.

In fact, this so-called problem is a common occurrence on Samsung phones and the company even has a dedicated page to explain that traces of stacked lines on the display is not a product defect.

The screen is composed of many different layers of components which are pressed together to protect it from water and dust. The refraction of light can cause the display to appear distorted. 

The display panel is composed of many layers of components, including surface tempered glass, which is directly covered on the display panel. It adopts a waterproof/dustproof structural design, which can effectively prevent the intrusion of foreign objects or liquids. All Samsung products have passed strict internal quality inspections. The display panel is a component composed of multiple components (surface tempered glass, dustproof, waterproof layer...),Under strong light, lines after refraction of light may be seen at certain angles. This is a normal phenomenon and does not affect the function and life of the product, please feel free to use it.

Aesthetically, the Galaxy S23 Ultra may seem like a very iterative update, but it packs a ton of improvements, including the new custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 200MP camera, and long battery life. It has proven to be very popular among early buyers and if the momentum continues, it will become one of the best phones of 2023.
Samsung responds to mounting complaints about Galaxy S23 Ultra screen defect
Samsung responds to mounting complaints about Galaxy S23 Ultra screen defect
