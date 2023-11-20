Galaxy S23 FE price beautifully slides down to new Amazon low
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung took ages to deliver a follow-up to the Galaxy S21 FE and man did it deliver! The Galaxy S23 FE is priced just right and it has all the makings of a budget flagship. Currently, Amazon is offering a huge discount on the phone, letting you snag it for the price of an entry-level handset.
The Galaxy S23 FE is supposed to be a stripped-down version of the Galaxy S23, which starts at $799. The phones have nearly the same design and also share some camera specs. Despite the similarities, the Galaxy S23 FE is a full $200 cheaper than the Galaxy S23. And right now, it's on sale, meaning it's even more affordable than usual.
Amazon has knocked the Galaxy S23 FE's price down by $200 from $599. That's a huge discount for a phone that was released just last month.
As for the specs, the Galaxy S23 FE will not let you down in any way. It has a 6.4-inch 120Hz screen, so you get more screen estate than the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23.
It has the speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip under the hood, which is only a generation behind the Gen 2 that powers most other top Android phones of 2023. In day-to-day use, you might not even notice any difference. The performance is smooth and apps open quickly. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is faster than the Tensor G3 which powers the Google Pixel 8. Google's phone starts at $699.
Unlike the Pixel 8, the S23 FE also has an 8MP 3x telephoto camera, in addition to a 50MP main shooter and a 12MP ultrawide snapper. It takes beautiful shots with plenty of details.
The phone has a 4,500mAh battery, which is bigger than the S23's 3,900mAh cell. Remind me which one of the two is "inferior" again.
If you have vowed to shop smart and not let the media hype make decisions for you, the Galaxy S23 FE should be your next phone. It's a solid choice if you want nothing less than a premium experience at an accessible price point.
