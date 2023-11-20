Galaxy S23 FE price beautifully slides down to new Amazon low

Samsung took ages to deliver a follow-up to the Galaxy S21 FE and man did it deliver! The Galaxy S23 FE is priced just right and it has all the makings of a budget flagship. Currently, Amazon is offering a huge discount on the phone, letting you snag it for the price of an entry-level handset.





Galaxy S23 FE is supposed to be a stripped-down version of the Galaxy S23 FE is a full $200 cheaper than the Galaxy S23 . And right now, it's on sale, meaning it's even more affordable than usual. Theis supposed to be a stripped-down version of the Galaxy S23 , which starts at $799. The phones have nearly the same design and also share some camera specs. Despite the similarities, theis a full $200 cheaper than the. And right now, it's on sale, meaning it's even more affordable than usual.





Galaxy S23 FE 8GB 128GB 6.4 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 50MP+12MP+8MP 3x cameras | 4,500mAh battery | 5 years of software support $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon





Amazon has knocked the Galaxy S23 FE 's price down by $200 from $599. That's a huge discount for a phone that was released just last month.





As for the specs, the Galaxy S23 FE will not let you down in any way. It has a 6.4-inch 120Hz screen, so you get more screen estate than the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 .









Unlike the Pixel 8 , the S23 FE also has an 8MP 3x telephoto camera, in addition to a 50MP main shooter and a 12MP ultrawide snapper. It takes beautiful shots with plenty of details.





The phone has a 4,500mAh battery, which is bigger than the S23's 3,900mAh cell. Remind me which one of the two is "inferior" again.



