Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are massively discounted at Best Buy right now ($600-$700 off)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
"Wow, what phone is that?" – get ready to hear this question a lot if you get a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3. Samsung's latest foldable phones are, without a doubt, its most futuristic and forward-looking – even if they don't necessarily have the company's top camera tech, for instance.
And right now, you can buy one of these foldable phones with a massive discount. Best Buy has slashed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 prices even further, probably in response to all the Amazon Prime Day deals which have been live since Tuesday morning.
If you're wondering where the catch is, these Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 discounts require service with Verizon or AT&T. If you're fine with that, you'll be treated to $700 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3, while the Z Flip 3 is $600 off. That applies to all colors and storage versions. No trade-in required.
Best Buy's prices are nearly identical to those on Amazon (as of this writing). Best Buy's deal, however, lets you split the cost over 36 months in case you don't feel like paying for either phone in full.
As a reminder, the Galaxy Z Fold 3's key selling point is the spacious, foldable OLED display hidden inside – 7.6 inches in diagonal and with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. An external, 6.2-inch display is on the outside for every-day tasks like texting, scrolling through Instagram, and peeks at your notifications.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 3's stand-out feature is the super compact size when its folded. And when unfolded, the phone resembles a typical modern-day phone in size, with its 6.7-inch foldable display. A 1.9-inch external display is there to show you notifications.
One detail we have to mention is that Samsung might be announcing a new batch of foldable phones soon, according to rumors. That might happen in early August, with a market release in late August or early September. A Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected, meaning that you might also consider waiting a couple of months and getting one of these instead of a last-year's model. On the other hand, Best Buy's deal is quite generous, so we won't blame you for pulling the trigger on one of today's offers – and then maybe trading the phone in once the reviews for the new models are out. Happy shopping!
The T-Mobile versions of the two phones are also on sale at Best Buy, but the discount there is far less attractive – between $150 and $400, depending on the model and configuration.
