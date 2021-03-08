Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS H MR2 update on hold two months after release
Google called the update H MR2 and made it available back in December. Owners of Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches started to receive the update right away, but it looks like Fossil put decided to put the rollout on hold. In a post on Reddit spotted by 9to5google, a Fossil official explains that the company is “indeed holding the system updates for Gen 5 as we're trying to iron out some issues.”
The message was posted on February 26, but there's no follow-up yet, so we must assume Fossil is still working to iron out those issues. If you're one of the Fossil Gen 5 owners who didn't receive the update yet, now you know why.