Software updates Wearables Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS H MR2 update on hold two months after release

Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 08, 2021, 2:22 AM
Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS H MR2 update on hold two months after release
When it comes to smartwatches, there are a lot of aspects that need improvements, including battery life, overall performance, and others. Google's Wear OS received an important update late last year, which promised that some of these aspects like battery life would be improved.

Google called the update H MR2 and made it available back in December. Owners of Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches started to receive the update right away, but it looks like Fossil put decided to put the rollout on hold. In a post on Reddit spotted by 9to5google, a Fossil official explains that the company is “indeed holding the system updates for Gen 5 as we're trying to iron out some issues.

It's unclear when exactly the Wear OS H MR2 update was put on hold, but many Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch users have already received it and they don't seem to have any major issue with it. Anyway, Fossil claims that they're getting closer to fixing the issue and the company will let us know when it starts rolling out.

The message was posted on February 26, but there's no follow-up yet, so we must assume Fossil is still working to iron out those issues. If you're one of the Fossil Gen 5 owners who didn't receive the update yet, now you know why.

