Facebook soon to release dark mode for its main app alongside COVID-19 tracker

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 05, 2020, 2:47 PM
Facebook soon to release dark mode for its main app alongside COVID-19 tracker
Facebook is probably one of the few major Android apps that haven't received a proper dark mode yet. We're not sure what's the cause, but Facebook is certainly working to make that happen as it did with its other apps like Messenger and WhatsApp.

While we don't know exactly when Facebook's Android app will finally receive the long-awaited dark mode, we do know what it will look like. The folks over at 9to5google got their hands on a Facebook app built that hasn't been released to the public but does include a dark mode, as well as a couple of other new features.

You can see in the screenshots above what the dark mode for Facebook's main app looks like, so let's talk a bit about the other new features that will most likely make it to the app very soon. First off, it's the new coronavirus tracker, which will display information like cases over three weeks, as well as cases per county and at the global level.

More importantly, it looks like Facebook plans to deliver a redesign of the UI for the “Time on Facebook” feature. It's the part of the app where you can see how long a user actively uses the app weekly.

There don't seem to be any new options added in the new “Time on Facebook,” so the changes are limited to the visual aspect, at least from what we're seeing in the screenshots published by the source of the leak.

If you're wondering when you can expect these new features, your guess is just as good as ours. It all comes down to how fast Facebook can test these improvements, and whether or not it finds any issues with the new features.

