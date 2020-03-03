iOS Android Apps

Dark mode now rolling out to WhatsApp on Android and iOS

WhatsApp is finally adding a native dark mode to its Android and iOS apps. The company announced today that “the most requested feature from people around the world” is now rolling out to Android and iOS devices over the next couple of days.

As one might expect, the new dark mode is meant to reduce eye strain in low light environments. The dark theme created by WhatsApp isn't really black, but a special dark gray background and off-white color, which is supposed to lower the brightness of the screen and improve contrast and readability.



If you have an Android 9.0 Pie phone, you can enable the new dark mode after you updated WhatsApp by going to Settings / Chats / Theme and select Dark. For those lucky to own an Android 10 phone, the new dark mode can be enabled from the system settings instead.

The same goes for those using an iPhone, the new dark mode can be enabled from the system settings. As mentioned above, dark mode will make it to Android and iOS devices in the coming days on the latest version of the app, so sit tight until it becomes available for download.

