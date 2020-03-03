Dark mode now rolling out to WhatsApp on Android and iOS
If you have an Android 9.0 Pie phone, you can enable the new dark mode after you updated WhatsApp by going to Settings / Chats / Theme and select Dark. For those lucky to own an Android 10 phone, the new dark mode can be enabled from the system settings instead.
The same goes for those using an iPhone, the new dark mode can be enabled from the system settings. As mentioned above, dark mode will make it to Android and iOS devices in the coming days on the latest version of the app, so sit tight until it becomes available for download.
1 Comment
1. radeke4546
Posts: 6; Member since: 1 hour ago
posted on 1 hour ago 0
