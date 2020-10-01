iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 01, 2020, 2:09 AM
European Union wants users to be able to uninstall bloatware
Don’t you just hate it when you buy a new phone and there are some useless apps on it that you can’t uninstall? These bloatware apps often eat up data, memory and engage in shady marketing activities, and manufacturers simply refuse to drop them, arguing that they offer essential functionalities. Well, a solution is on its way, at least in Europe.

The European Union is planning to pass an act that forces smartphone manufacturers to allow users to uninstall the bloatware that comes pre-installed on the devices, SamMobile reports. The Digital Services Act will ensure that OEMs give the option to uninstall bloatware without compromising the functionality of the devices.

Actually, the bloatware part is just a small portion of the undertakings in the proposed Digital Services Act. The European Union aims to stop big companies from misuse of collected users’ data. The new act will also ensure fair rules for new entrants and existing competitors on the market so that consumers have the widest choice. The Digital Services Act is expected to pass by the end of the year.

