The European Commission is starting two new investigations into Apple’s practices
In short, the first investigation is about whether Apple is competing fairly with other developers on its App Store. The second is about the “...restrictions on the ability of developers to inform iPhone and iPad users of alternative cheaper purchasing possibilities outside of apps.”
You probably already know how all this started. Spotify filed a complaint against Apple. The music-streaming giant has been vocal about the issue for years and removed the option to subscribe for its services through its iOS app to avoid paying Apple’s 30% cut. An unnamed e-book and audiobook distributor has also filed a similar complaint, prompting the European Commission to look into the matter.
Although not officially involved, Netflix made the same move as Spotify, removing the in-app subscription option, and will likely benefit if the Commission forces Apple to make changes in the way it operates its App Store.
It will probably be a while before we get the results from these investigations and even then, all might be settled with a massive check once again.