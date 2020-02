The European Commission plans to limit US tech giants’ power over the tech industry

US tech giants such as Facebook, Google and Amazon have been bothering some people from the European Commission for at least a couple of years already. Reuters reports that the EC will be seeing a list of proposals aiming to help European companies be more competitive to American tech giants in regards to data governance and AI.The two main figures in the European Commission that are criticizing the US tech giants, European digital and antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager and European industry chief Thierry Breton, will present their proposals around noon today. After receiving feedback concerning their work, the two will provide a final draft by the end of the year.The EC representatives see an issue with the current situation in regards to the alleged anti-competitive data sharing. They are currently considering proposing rules to restrict imposed by companies conditions for the access and the use of data, as well as limiting said companies from taking unfair advantage over the market.The main point of the EU’s data strategy is building a European data economy , which “aims at enabling the best possible use of the potential of digital data to benefit the economy and society.”Another aspect of the discussion is the use of AI technology, which needs a number of set rules of governance, given the fact that more and more companies are using it now. Additional components of the proposals include governance of manufacturing standards, healthcare, energy and others.The key point of the antitrust committee’s proposals is to force the US tech companies to take more responsibility in regards to the way they work with the data they have, as well as to not abuse the power they possess over the world’s tech market.