Note 20's Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G vs Exynos 990 and A13 specs, breaking the 3GHz barrier





The Exynos versions have been marred be slightly shorter battery life and higher chipset temperatures compared to the Snapdragon 865 models we get in the US. The upgrade, together with the eventual new HOP display tech , will probably take care of the static 120Hz refresh rate issues that are taking a big toll on the S20 series battery, especially for the Exynos Note 20 models.





Also, Samsung recently announced that it is entering mass production of new 512GB eUFS 3.1 memory for "flagship phones". The 512GB version of the S20 Ultra 5G still comes with the eUFS 3.0 standard which, albeit the current fastest, won't hold a candle to what Samsung is about to produce. Phones with the new eUFS 3.1 will only take about 1.5 minutes to move 100GB of data whereas UFS 3.0-based phones require more than four minutes, for instance.





Besides the 512GB packs, Samsung will also start producing the ultrafast eUFS 3.1 storage memory in 256GB and even 128GB capacities, which comes as tangential confirmation that Note 20 Ultra will indeed ship with 128GB of basic storage, like the S20 series. Just way faster when it comes to read and write speeds.





Marrying this fast eUFS 3.1 storage memory to the sped-up Snapdragon 865+ and Exynos 992 processors should make the Note 20 series the fastest, most powerful Android phones around, that's why we are comparing the specs and features of the new chipsets to the current flagship crop.





Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 5G vs Snapdragon 865 vs Exynos 990 and Apple A13 processors





As you can see, there are three main areas where the Sanpdragon 865+ outshines the 865 - peak processing and graphics speed (the first mobile chip to break the 3GHz barrier), even more global 5G multiband connectivity, and the newest Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-fi 6E standards support.