Doorbuster Tab M8 Gen 3 deal will make you feel like you are stealing from Lenovo

With most sought-after smartphones retailing for over $500, the careful spenders among us can't justify spending another $329 on Apple's cheapest iPad or even $159.99 on Samsung's affordable Tab A7 Lite. But tablets can do some stuff that smartphones can't so if you really want a slate but don't want to spend a lot, Lenovo's already affordable Smart Tab M8 Gen 3 is a whopping 42 percent off.





This is a no-frills tablet that's decent at tablet stuff. It has an 8 inches screen which is good enough for reading, browsing the web, and content consumption.





Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Gen 3 with Charging Station 8 inches screen | MediaTek Helio P22T chip | 3GB of RAM | 32GB of storage | MicroSD slot | Headphone jack | 5MP rear camera | 2MP front camera $60 off (43%) $79 99 $139 99 Buy at Lenovo





It's powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T processor and has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device will last you more than eight hours on a single charge. There is also a microSD slot, which is something not even Apple's iPads have and it also has a headphone jack unlike most modern tablets so you won't have to worry about buying and charging wireless earphones.





The performance is acceptable and you can even do some light gaming on the device. Unlike the iPad, this is not a single-user device and allows users to create different profiles, meaning your whole family can use it.





The Tab M8 Gen 3 comes with a smart charging station on which you can dock the slate and use it as a smart display.





Lenovo has a limited-time deal going on for the Tab M8 Gen 3 and the charging station which brings the price down from $139.99 to $79.99. That's a discount of $60 and it's a significant price cut considering that the tablet was reasonably priced to begin with.





Get it today if you want a dirt cheap family tablet with long battery life for reading, using social media and hands-free Google Assistant use and don't want to pay for features that you know you'll never use.