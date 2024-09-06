Discover Samsung: mind-bending 41% discount on Galaxy devices!
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Fall is almost here and Samsung is preparing to launch the biggest sale of the season already! With up to 41% off on Galaxy devices before eligible trade-in, you can now delve into the world of Galaxy AI to simplify your life and optimize your productivity during the cozy season.
Samsung’s Smartest Sale of the year will happen between September 9 and September 15, with week-long offers as well as daily deals on Samsung’s most sought-after products dropping like autumn leaves. It will be a good idea to check back with Samsung.com often. In fact, Early Access deals are now available to whet our appetite for the full week of savings ahead! To get the best out of the sales, download the Samsung Shop app, create a Samsung account in order to earn 2x or 3x reward points, and fill your wishlist with the devices you are after!
Galaxy AI improves all your devices
We phone geeks are familiar with Galaxy AI, which launched with the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year and, through updates, has expanded to many other Galaxy smartphone models. Its functions are extremely convenient, as they are thoughtfully integrated into the UX and can
- Summarize long websites or lengthy meetings for you
- Translate speech in real-time during a phone call
- Help you with text phrasing or generation
- Edit photos by moving and resizing objects, regenerate background
- Circle to search for anything on your screen, with Google
- Sort and summarize your lengthy handwritten notes in Samsung Notes
And earlier this Summer the Galaxy Z series expanded on that by adding Sketch to Image (draw anything, AI makes it into art), Interpreter Mode (use both screens of the Z Fold to interpret real-time conversation), and coming with Google’s Gemini pre-installed out of the box.
But phones are not the only products that Galaxy AI improves!
The Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, together with Samsung Health, utilize AI to give you Sleep and Energy scores with guidance on how to improve your health and overall fitness. When you are busy, Smart Replies on the Galaxy Watch allow you to quickly reply to messages with generated text, based on context and style.
Samsung’s excellent TVs — like the Samsung Neo QLED — utilize AI to upscale any content you watch to pristine 8K. Not only that, AI will work to eliminate motion blur and also enhance your sound for that perfect home theater experience. Perfect for the cozy fall evenings that are ahead!
The Odyssey OLED gaming monitors also use AI for upscaling and motion blur-reduction. But they do much more than that — you can connect your Samsung Odyssey monitor to your favorite game streaming service or your home console, and play remotely. The on-board Samsung NQ8 Gen 3 processor ensures responsive gaming and upscales a lower-res picture up to near-4K quality. Or, use the Odyssey gaming monitor as another high-quality TV set and enjoy your streaming platform of choice’s content upscaled to near-4K.
Samsung Early Access deals are live now!
The Discover Samsung sales event starts on the 9th of September, but Early Access deals are live today! With enhanced trade-in programs open for the hottest products — bring in your old devices to get a hefty discount on your brand-new Galaxy AI-powered device!
Samsung Galaxy smartphones deliver a premium experience with pristine hardware, build, and cutting-edge software enhancements. A beautiful Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts with an MSRP of $1,899.99. However, during this sale event, Samsung is offering an extended trade-in program, which gives you more money back if you trade in an older device (less hassle than trying to sell it yourself). But that's not all — you get a free storage upgrade, with a 512 GB model at the price of 256 GB!
Samsung's Class QLED TV gets discounts on all of its sizes, topping off at a whopping 44% off for the gargantuan 98" model — with AI-enhanced picture and sound for the ultimate home theater experience!
Here are the hot Early Access deals:
Visit Samsung.com daily during this week for all the latest deals!
Samsung Galaxy smartphones deliver a premium experience with pristine hardware, build, and cutting-edge software enhancements. A beautiful Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts with an MSRP of $1,899.99. However, during this sale event, Samsung is offering an extended trade-in program, which gives you more money back if you trade in an older device (less hassle than trying to sell it yourself). But that's not all — you get a free storage upgrade, with a 512 GB model at the price of 256 GB!
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is an excellent camera phone by Samsung, which topped our own Camera Benchmark when it was released early this year. It can be yours for less than $600 thanks to the enhanced trade-in — that's more than half-off.
Samsung's Class QLED TV gets discounts on all of its sizes, topping off at a whopping 44% off for the gargantuan 98" model — with AI-enhanced picture and sound for the ultimate home theater experience!
Here are the hot Early Access deals:
Visit Samsung.com daily during this week for all the latest deals!
