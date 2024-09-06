30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

Discover Samsung: mind-bending 41% discount on Galaxy devices!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Articles Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Woman smiling, using Samsung phone and Samsung watch, with Samsung earbuds in

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Disclaimer


Fall is almost here and Samsung is preparing to launch the biggest sale of the season already! With up to 41% off on Galaxy devices before eligible trade-in, you can now delve into the world of Galaxy AI to simplify your life and optimize your productivity during the cozy season.

Samsung’s Smartest Sale of the year will happen between September 9 and September 15, with week-long offers as well as daily deals on Samsung’s most sought-after products dropping like autumn leaves. It will be a good idea to check back with Samsung.com often. In fact, Early Access deals are now available to whet our appetite for the full week of savings ahead! To get the best out of the sales, download the Samsung Shop app, create a Samsung account in order to earn 2x or 3x reward points, and fill your wishlist with the devices you are after!

Galaxy AI improves all your devices


We phone geeks are familiar with Galaxy AI, which launched with the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year and, through updates, has expanded to many other Galaxy smartphone models. Its functions are extremely convenient, as they are thoughtfully integrated into the UX and can

  • Summarize long websites or lengthy meetings for you
  • Translate speech in real-time during a phone call
  • Help you with text phrasing or generation
  • Edit photos by moving and resizing objects, regenerate background
  • Circle to search for anything on your screen, with Google
  • Sort and summarize your lengthy handwritten notes in Samsung Notes

And earlier this Summer the Galaxy Z series expanded on that by adding Sketch to Image (draw anything, AI makes it into art), Interpreter Mode (use both screens of the Z Fold to interpret real-time conversation), and coming with Google’s Gemini pre-installed out of the box.

But phones are not the only products that Galaxy AI improves!


The Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, together with Samsung Health, utilize AI to give you Sleep and Energy scores with guidance on how to improve your health and overall fitness. When you are busy, Smart Replies on the Galaxy Watch allow you to quickly reply to messages with generated text, based on context and style.

Samsung’s excellent TVs — like the Samsung Neo QLED — utilize AI to upscale any content you watch to pristine 8K. Not only that, AI will work to eliminate motion blur and also enhance your sound for that perfect home theater experience. Perfect for the cozy fall evenings that are ahead!

The Odyssey OLED gaming monitors also use AI for upscaling and motion blur-reduction. But they do much more than that — you can connect your Samsung Odyssey monitor to your favorite game streaming service or your home console, and play remotely. The on-board Samsung NQ8 Gen 3 processor ensures responsive gaming and upscales a lower-res picture up to near-4K quality. Or, use the Odyssey gaming monitor as another high-quality TV set and enjoy your streaming platform of choice’s content upscaled to near-4K.

Samsung Early Access deals are live now!


The Discover Samsung sales event starts on the 9th of September, but Early Access deals are live today! With enhanced trade-in programs open for the hottest products — bring in your old devices to get a hefty discount on your brand-new Galaxy AI-powered device!

Samsung Galaxy smartphones deliver a premium experience with pristine hardware, build, and cutting-edge software enhancements. A beautiful Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts with an MSRP of $1,899.99. However, during this sale event, Samsung is offering an extended trade-in program, which gives you more money back if you trade in an older device (less hassle than trying to sell it yourself). But that's not all — you get a free storage upgrade, with a 512 GB model at the price of 256 GB!

Recommended Stories
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is an excellent camera phone by Samsung, which topped our own Camera Benchmark when it was released early this year. It can be yours for less than $600 thanks to the enhanced trade-in — that's more than half-off.

Samsung's Class QLED TV gets discounts on all of its sizes, topping off at a whopping 44% off for the gargantuan 98" model — with AI-enhanced picture and sound for the ultimate home theater experience!

Here are the hot Early Access deals:

Galaxy Z Fold 6 FREE storage upgrade, enhanced trade-in

Save up to $1,500 with $1,200 trade-in and double storage for free, up to 1 TB!
$1320 off (65%) Trade-in
$699 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 6 512 GB free storage, enhanced trade-in

Save up to $770 with $650 trade-in and double storage for free
$770 off (63%) Trade-in
$449 99
$1219 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24 Ultra FREE 512 GB upgrade

Up to $750 off enhanced trade-in for Samsung's best camera phone to date, get the 512 GB model at the price of 256 GB!
$920 off (65%) Trade-in
$499 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch Ultra

$50 off in instant credit, up to $350 off with trade-in
$400 off (62%) Trade-in
$249 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 7, up to $300 off

$50 instant credit, and up to $250 off via enhanced trade-in
$300 off (91%) Trade-in
$29 99
$329 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$40 instant credit, up to $100 off via trade-in
$140 off (56%) Trade-in
$109 99
$249 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 3

$30 off instant credit, up to $100 off with trade-in
$130 off (72%) Trade-in
$49 99
$179 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB up to $1,120 off!

Up to $220 off in instant savings, and $900 off via enhanced trade-in
$1120 off (85%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1319 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 512GB up to $950 off

$150 in instant savings, up to $800 off via enhanced trade-in
$950 off (85%) Trade-in
$169 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB up to $720 off

$120 off in instant savings, up to $600 off via enhanced trade-in
$720 off (78%)
$199 99
$919 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 256GB up to $450 off

$100 off in instant savings, up to $350 off enhanced trade-in
$450 off (64%) Trade-in
$249 99
$699 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 256GB up to $400 off

$100 off in instant savings, up to $300 off via enhanced trade-in
$400 off (77%) Trade-in
$119 99
$519 99
Buy at Samsung

65" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QNX1D

61% off on the 65" model, instant savings on other size models also available!
$1342 off (61%)
$858
$2199 99
Buy at Samsung

Odyssey Neo G8 32” 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor

Instant $500 off
$500 off (38%)
$799 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra up to $1,250 off

Intel Core 9 Ultra, Nvidia GeForce RTX4070 — $650 off instant credit, up to $600 off via trade-in
$1250 off (42%) Trade-in
$1749 99
$2999 99
Buy at Samsung


Visit Samsung.com daily during this week for all the latest deals!


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Mobile Tech Reviewer and Video Host
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access

Latest News

The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless