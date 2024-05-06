Despite all odds, iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling phone in Q1 2024



People seem to be overwhelmingly preferring premium phones, with 7 out of the 10 phones on the list having a retail price of more than $600. This is also evident in the iPhone sale breakdown, with the Pro models accounting for half of the sales in Q1 2024, a sharp increase compared to 24 percent in Q1 2020.



Apple has increasingly started creating more differentiation between the Pro and standard models and the strategy is working, with the Pro phones accounting for 60 percent of revenue in Q1 2024. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was the most popular model despite the fact that it was more expensive than the previous-gen model, indicating people are ready to pay up for extra features.



Another reason why people seem to be more open to the idea of buying pricey phones is because the smartphone replacement cycle has lengthened, so consumers want phones that are future-proof.