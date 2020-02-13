Android Deals Google

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 13, 2020, 7:08 PM
Save $200 when you grab an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL
Google's most recent flagships, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are once again on sale, but this time you're not required to commit to a long term contract nor trade in any of your older phones. Although both handsets are heavily discounted, they're still not that cheap, so you'll have to make an effort to buy either of them.

As the title says, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are $200 off, which means you can buy them for just $600 and $700, respectively. Three retailers are selling these phones for the prices mentioned, but if you're looking for a particular color or model, you'll have to check them all three.

Amazon, Best Buy and Google Store offer $200 discounts on the Pixel 4 XL. If you can't afford Google's most expensive smartphone, you can settle for the Pixel 4, which is only on sale at Amazon and Best Buy.

You can also choose between the 64GB and 128GB versions, but the latter will be more expensive since the discount remains the same. If you're not convinced about Google's flagships, you might want to take a look at our in-depth Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL review, you'll certainly have all the answers you need.
$597.95 Pixel 4 on Amazon
$699.00 Pixel 4 XL on Amazon

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 OS: View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 3 Reviews
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL OS: View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

