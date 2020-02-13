Save $200 when you grab an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL
As the title says, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are $200 off, which means you can buy them for just $600 and $700, respectively. Three retailers are selling these phones for the prices mentioned, but if you're looking for a particular color or model, you'll have to check them all three.
Amazon, Best Buy and Google Store offer $200 discounts on the Pixel 4 XL. If you can't afford Google's most expensive smartphone, you can settle for the Pixel 4, which is only on sale at Amazon and Best Buy.
You can also choose between the 64GB and 128GB versions, but the latter will be more expensive since the discount remains the same. If you're not convinced about Google's flagships, you might want to take a look at our in-depth Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL review, you'll certainly have all the answers you need.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):