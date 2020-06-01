Withings offers sweet discounts on various Steel HR smartwatch models
All models are available in 40mm size, except the regular Steel HR that can be had in 36mm size as well. Also, each model comes in different color options (case and face) and can be bundled with additional wristbands made of various materials, including leather, silicone, and metal. It's important to mention that the current deals are available until June 26 or while supplies last.
The Steel HR offers up to 25 days of battery life on a single charge, plus 20 more with time and activity tracking only. The smartwatch features sleep and heart rate monitoring, as well as a digital screen where you can see text, calls, event notifications, and daily stats with the push of a button.