Grab a brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 (T-Mobile) for just $350
You can even find better deals on eBay if you're determined to own a Galaxy S9, despite the fact that the Galaxy S20 is just around the corner. Long story short, eBay seller QuickShipElectronics has a great deal on the T-Mobile Galaxy S9 (64GB).
For a limited time or while supplies last, this T-Mobile version of Samsung Galaxy S9 is available for just $350. The phone is brand new and comes with 1 year of warranty. Shipping is free for all customers, but the phone is only available in Midnight Black color. You can find the deal at the link below if the seller still has any units left in stock.
