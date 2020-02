Save 20% on these TicWatch smartwatches at Amazon

Mobvoi's TicWatch smartwatches aren't expensive, but some of them compete with Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 and other wearable devices in the $300-$350 price range. We're not going to talk about the expensive model now, so your wallets should rest easy.As it happens, two of Mobvoi's slightly older smartwatches, the TicWatch E2 and TicWatch S2 are on sale on Amazon for two days. So, between February 18 and 19, you'll be able to save 20 percent when you buy either of the two smartwatches.Both smartwatches are powered by Google's Wear OS and feature built-in GPS. Also, they are fully compatible with Android and iOS devices and have been certified by US Military Standard 810G, which means they're waterproof (up to 50 meters) and swim-ready.TicWatch E2 is only available in the so-called “Shadow” color, while the TicWatch S2 comes in either Midnight or White versions. It's also worth noting that the sale is now live on Amazon and Mobvoi's online store for two days.