Save $360 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
It's important to mention that although the phone comes unlocked, it will only work with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. On the bright side, you'll be getting a dual-SIM phone that packs a whopping 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.
Unfortunately, you don't get to choose a color since only one remains available at that price: Aura White. One other thing worth adding is that the phone is brand new and comes in its original packaging. For more details on Samsung's last year's flagship, check out our in-depth Galaxy Note 10+ review.