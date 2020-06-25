Save $360 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Android Deals

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 25, 2020, 11:33 PM
The Galaxy Note 10+ is arguably one of the best flagships still available on the market, but it's also one of the most expensive despite being launched one year ago. If you can't afford to pay $1,000+ for one, your best alternative is to commit to a long-term contract or buy a refurbished unit.

There's also a third option that's preferable over the other two – deals. If you're in the market for a Samsung flagship, we have the perfect deal for you, although it won't come cheap. eBay seller never-msrp now offers the dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for just $740, which is $360 cheaper than MSRP.

It's important to mention that although the phone comes unlocked, it will only work with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile. On the bright side, you'll be getting a dual-SIM phone that packs a whopping 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

Unfortunately, you don't get to choose a color since only one remains available at that price: Aura White. One other thing worth adding is that the phone is brand new and comes in its original packaging. For more details on Samsung's last year's flagship, check out our in-depth Galaxy Note 10+ review.

Related phones

Galaxy Note10+
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 6 Reviews
Galaxy Note10+ on
$800 Samsung Galaxy Note10+ on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

