Dual-SIM Nokia 8.3 5G is nearly half off at B&H Video
The good news is BH& Video has slashed Nokia 8.3's price by a lot, so if you're looking for a 5G smartphone but can't afford to pay for a top-tier model, you might want to take a look at this deal that's said to last until January 31.
Specs-wise, as we've said earlier, Nokia 8.3 is a standard mid-range smartphone powered by Android 10. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. Also, the smartphone sports a massive 6.81-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display, a quad camera setup (64MP+12MP+2MP+2MP), a secondary 24MP selfie camera with Zeiss optics, and a huge 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging (18W).