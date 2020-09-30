Save up to $100 on the Apple Watch Series 5 at Woot

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Sep 30, 2020, 7:31 PM
The Apple Watch remains one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market if we don't count the luxury models launched by TAG Heuer and other similar brands focusing on these types of products.

Even the older models continue to be quite expensive long after they made their debut on the market. That means that even if Apple has already introduced Watch Series 6, the previous models still cost more than $300.

Although Woot offers customers who purchase an Apple Watch Series 5 a discount of up to $100, you're still going to pay more than $300 for the cheapest one. For the next four days, you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 5 for as low as $330 from Woot.

You'll be able to choose your favorite color (Gold, Space Gray, Silver) and size (40mm, 44mm). More importantly, these Apple Watch Series 5 units sold by Woot are in new-open box condition, but they still come with at least 60 days remaining of the original Apple warranty. Also, they will be packaged in their original Apple accessories and box.

