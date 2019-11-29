Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Nokia LG Android Deals

Cricket has amazing Black Friday offers on the LG Stylo 5 and Nokia 3.1

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Nov 29, 2019, 10:51 AM
Cricket has amazing Black Friday offers on the LG Stylo 5 and Nokia 3.1
Cricket is all in the Black Friday fray with a number smartphones on offer. These start from completely free for the... extra low-end models, and bargain-priced for the decent midrangers. And by that, we mean the Nokia 3.1 and the extra-popular LG Stylo 5.

If you grab a plan that's $30 or more (you can transfer your phone number), you can have the Nokia 3.1 for $39.99 or the LG Stylo 5 for $79.99. Or, said otherwise — peanut money. Cricket offers no-contract lines, so you won't be tied down for long. But be aware that any phone you get from them may be locked to the Cricket network for about 6 months. Be sure to ask your rep about your options.

This offer will be live until the 1st of December, so you don't have long to check it out. Follow the link below for the full list of phones that are taking part of Cricket's Black Friday deals campaign.

Cricket Black Friday phones deals


$109.00 Nokia 3.1 on Amazon

Related phones

3.1
Nokia 3.1 OS: Android 9.0 Pie, 8.1 Oreo, 8.0 Oreo View Full specs
  • Display 5.2" 720 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor MediaTek, Octa-core, 1500 MHz
  • Storage 32 GB
  • Battery 2990 mAh(18h talk time)
Stylo 5
LG Stylo 5 OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

User Rating:

6.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 6.2" 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP / 5 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450, Octa-core, 1800 MHz
  • Storage 32 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh(16h talk time)

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Get-100-off-the-iPhone-11-iPhone-XR-and-older-iPhone-models-when-you-switch-to-Cricket
Get $100 off the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and older iPhone models when you switch to Cricket
Cricket-has-amazing-Black-Friday-offers-on-the-LG-Stylo-5-and-Nokia-3.1
Cricket has amazing Black Friday offers on the LG Stylo 5 and Nokia 3.1
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
The-Motorola-Moto-Z3-is-down-to-a-record-low-price-this-Black-Friday
The Motorola Moto Z3 Play is down to a record-low price this Black Friday!
Grab-Galaxy-S10-and-Note-10-at-bargain-prices-Costco-and-T-Mobile
Grab Galaxy S10 and Note 10 at bargain prices ($380 off): Costco and T-Mobile
-$200
t-mobile-deal-beats-solo3-wireless-headphones
T-Mobile has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale at a crazy low $100 price

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Metro-by-T-Mobile-Black-Friday-deals
Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.