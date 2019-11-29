Cricket has amazing Black Friday offers on the LG Stylo 5 and Nokia 3.1
If you grab a plan that's $30 or more (you can transfer your phone number), you can have the Nokia 3.1 for $39.99 or the LG Stylo 5 for $79.99. Or, said otherwise — peanut money. Cricket offers no-contract lines, so you won't be tied down for long. But be aware that any phone you get from them may be locked to the Cricket network for about 6 months. Be sure to ask your rep about your options.
This offer will be live until the 1st of December, so you don't have long to check it out. Follow the link below for the full list of phones that are taking part of Cricket's Black Friday deals campaign.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):