Surprise Black Friday deal lets Verizon customers nab the LG Stylo 5 free of charge

Through December 1, Big Red customers willing to open a new line of service can get the popular LG Stylo 5 completely free of charge. There's no trade-in required, mind you, or other hoops to jump through, and you also don't need to pay for one unit to receive a second one at no cost anymore. All you have to do is sign up for a two-year installment plan, and your $10 monthly payments will be returned to your account as credit.

















Up for grabs exclusively in a "Platinum Gray" paint job at Verizon, the 6.2 -inch handset looks pretty average all in all by late 2019 mid-end market standards. Its Snapdragon 450 processor is hardly what we'd call a powerhouse, and you probably shouldn't expect above-average performance or versatility from the single 13MP rear-facing camera either.





But the 3,500mAh battery doesn't exactly sound like a pushover, that large IPS LCD screen is surrounded by relatively thin bezels, and most importantly, the built-in stylus is literally unrivaled at both $0 and the $240 regular price of Big Red's LG Stylo 5 variant.

Verizon unveiled a long and pretty impressive list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals earlier this week, most of which have already gone live , but as it turns out, there's at least one killer holiday bargain that the nation's largest wireless service provider somehow forgot to preview.