Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 28, 2019, 10:30 AM
Surprise Black Friday deal lets Verizon customers nab the LG Stylo 5 free of charge
Verizon unveiled a long and pretty impressive list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals earlier this week, most of which have already gone live, but as it turns out, there's at least one killer holiday bargain that the nation's largest wireless service provider somehow forgot to preview. 

Through December 1, Big Red customers willing to open a new line of service can get the popular LG Stylo 5 completely free of charge. There's no trade-in required, mind you, or other hoops to jump through, and you also don't need to pay for one unit to receive a second one at no cost anymore. All you have to do is sign up for a two-year installment plan, and your $10 monthly payments will be returned to your account as credit.

Of course, Verizon is not the only place where you can find LG's latest pen-wielding mid-ranger listed at a promotional price in time for Christmas. But $0 certainly beats Best Buy's $70 and up charge, as well as AT&T's half-off deal on the slightly better Stylo 5+. Meanwhile, the "standard" LG Stylo 5 is also available for free from Metro by T-Mobile but only with an eligible network switch.

Up for grabs exclusively in a "Platinum Gray" paint job at Verizon, the 6.2-inch handset looks pretty average all in all by late 2019 mid-end market standards. Its Snapdragon 450 processor is hardly what we'd call a powerhouse, and you probably shouldn't expect above-average performance or versatility from the single 13MP rear-facing camera either. 

But the 3,500mAh battery doesn't exactly sound like a pushover, that large IPS LCD screen is surrounded by relatively thin bezels, and most importantly, the built-in stylus is literally unrivaled at both $0 and the $240 regular price of Big Red's LG Stylo 5 variant.

