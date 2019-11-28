Surprise Black Friday deal lets Verizon customers nab the LG Stylo 5 free of charge
Check out the deal here
Of course, Verizon is not the only place where you can find LG's latest pen-wielding mid-ranger listed at a promotional price in time for Christmas. But $0 certainly beats Best Buy's $70 and up charge, as well as AT&T's half-off deal on the slightly better Stylo 5+. Meanwhile, the "standard" LG Stylo 5 is also available for free from Metro by T-Mobile but only with an eligible network switch.
Up for grabs exclusively in a "Platinum Gray" paint job at Verizon, the 6.2-inch handset looks pretty average all in all by late 2019 mid-end market standards. Its Snapdragon 450 processor is hardly what we'd call a powerhouse, and you probably shouldn't expect above-average performance or versatility from the single 13MP rear-facing camera either.
But the 3,500mAh battery doesn't exactly sound like a pushover, that large IPS LCD screen is surrounded by relatively thin bezels, and most importantly, the built-in stylus is literally unrivaled at both $0 and the $240 regular price of Big Red's LG Stylo 5 variant.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):