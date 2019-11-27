Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
LG Stylo 5 goes down to as little as $70 at Best Buy after huge new discounts

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 27, 2019, 7:30 AM
LG Stylo 5 goes down to as little as $70 at Best Buy after huge new discounts
LG is not exactly the most popular manufacturer of high-end smartphones right now, but the company has managed to carve out a nice little niche for itself in the US mid-range market where there's pretty much no competition.

The Stylo 5 is by far the cheapest pen-wielding handset around, normally costing $299.99 in an unlocked variant with a decent 3 gigs of memory and 32 gigs of storage space in tow. Even better, a host of small and big carriers have been able to offer massive discounts in the last few months, culminating with a recent half-off deal from AT&T on the slightly improved Stylo 5+ model.

The latest promotion comes from Best Buy rather than AT&T, Verizon, or Boost Mobile, seeing the unlocked "regular" Stylo 5 drop all the way down to $69.99. Curiously enough, this isn't labeled as one of the retailer's many early Black Friday deals, which means the price cuts could well stick throughout and beyond the promotional holiday period.

Unfortunately, in order to save a whopping 230 bucks on an excellent LG Stylo 5 technically sold unlocked for use on your network of choice, you'll have to agree to activate this bad boy upfront on a new account or at least a new line of service with Sprint. On the bright side, both Verizon and AT&T activations, as well as upgrading Sprint customers, get a substantial $180 markdown of their own, leaving you on the hook for a very reasonable upfront payment of $119.99. 

Meanwhile, instead of coughing up the full $300, those who don't want to make a commitment right off the bat are looking at spending $169.99 after a decent $130 discount.

Available in a single Aurora Black paint job, the Stylo 5 packs a relatively modest Snapdragon 450 processor in combination with a reasonably hefty 3,500mAh battery. Its 6.2-inch IPS LCD panel is equipped with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and surrounded by fairly thin bezels, while Android 9.0 Pie runs the software show out the box. As for the key selling point, you should obviously not expect this handset's built-in stylus to be as powerful and versatile as Samsung's high-end S Pen, but if you like to jot down notes on the go without even turning on your phone's screen, you'll certainly love this cheaper than ever mid-ranger.

